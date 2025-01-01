NEET UG syllabus, official website announced; check key details here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the syllabus for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate medical admissions. Candidates who appear for the exam can check the syllabus through the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can also check the entire examination process, which includes online registration and application submission, in addition to the syllabus.

NEET UG Syllabus

The NEET UG 2025 syllabus for Physics, Biology, and Chemistry is finalised by the Undergraduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) of the National Medical Commission (NMC).

The core subjects of the NEET UG syllabus include a range of topics. Here's the breakdown:

Physics

Physics & Measurement

Kinematics

Laws of Motion

Work, Energy & Power

Rotational Motion

Gravitation

Properties of Solids and Liquids

Thermodynamics

Kinetic Theory of Gases

Oscillations and Waves

Electrostatics

Current Electricity

Magnetic Effects of Current & Magnetism

Electromagnetic Inductions & Alternating Currents

Electromagnetic Waves

Optics

Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation

Atoms and Nuclei

Electronic Devices

Experimental Skills

Chemistry

Physical Chemistry

Basic Concepts of Chemistry

Structure of Atom

Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure

Chemical Thermodynamics

Solutions

Equilibrium

Redox Reactions and Electrochemistry

Chemical Kinetics

Inorganic Chemistry

Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties

p-Block Elements

d- and f- Block Elements

Coordination Compounds

Organic Chemistry

Purification and Characterisation of Organic Compounds

Some Basic Principles of Organic Chemistry

Hydrocarbons

Organic Compounds Containing Halogens

Organic Compounds Containing Oxygen

Organic Compounds Containing Nitrogen

Biomolecules

Principles Related to Practical Chemistry

Biology

Diversity in the Living World

Structural Organisation in Animals and Plants

Cell Structure and Function

Plant Physiology

Human Physiology

Reproduction

Genetics and Evolution

Biology and Human Welfare

Biotechnology and Its Applications

Ecology and Environment

NEET UG Eligibility Criteria

Students, who had physics, chemistry, biology, or biotechnology as additional subjects in class 12, can apply to sit for the medical entrance exam. Apart from this, candidates whose eligibility certificate applications were rejected earlier can also appear in the exam. Candidates, who are likely to appear for the exam next year may also register.

The application process for the NEET UG 2025 is likely to begin soon. NTA will release the details for the NEET UG 2025 registration through the official website, i.e., neet.nta.nic.in.

How to check and download the NEET UG 2025 syllabus?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the NEET UG 2025 syllabus:

Firstly, visit the official NTA website – nta.ac.in.

On the homepage, check for the “Syllabus for NEET (UG) 2025 Examination – reg" link under the “Latest @ NTA" section.

A PDF will appear on your screen.

You can check and download the NEET UG 2025 Syllabus pdf.

You can also take a printout for further reference.

About NEET UG

NEET UG is a national-level examination for students who want to take admission to undergraduate Medical courses at all medical colleges across the country. With this test, candidates can also take admission to Dentistry, Ayurveda, Veterinary, Nursing and Life Sciences courses at the UG level.