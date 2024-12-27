JKBOSE Class 10th, 12th exam datesheets Out: The date sheet for the annual Class 10 and 12 exams in the J&K's soft zone zones has been formally announced by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE). Students can now schedule their preparations in accordance with the February 2025 start date of the exams for both classes. For verification, candidates must bring their admit cards to the exam room. To prevent last-minute problems, students are recommended to arrive at the exam centre well in advance. Students can get the full datesheet and make sure they are ready for their exams by visiting the official JKBOSE website for further information.

JKBOSE 2025: Class 10 Date sheet (Important details)

Exams for Class 10 will take place during the evening shift, beginning at 1:30 PM. The exams are scheduled to start on February 15 and end on March 19, 2025. The important dates are as follows:

• Examination Mode: Evening shift (1:30 PM onwards)

• Applicable Zone: Soft zone areas of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh

• Exam Duration: February 15, 2025, to March 19, 2025.

JKBOSE Date Sheet 2025: Steps to download

• Go to the official website at jkbose.nic.in

• Press on the ‘student corner’ given on the dashboard

• Now, press on ‘Date Sheet'

• The Class 10th and 12th JK Board date sheet will display on the screen

• Press on ‘JKBOSE 10th date sheet 2025 or JKBOSE 12th date sheet 2025’

• JKBOSE date sheet pdf file will begin downloading

• Take a printout and save it for future use.

JKBOSE Time Table 2025: Exam Day Instructions

• For a smooth exam experience, students must adhere to the crucial instructions listed below on exam day:

• To prevent any inconvenience, it is recommended that students be at the exam centre at least forty-five minutes prior to the start of the test.

• On all exam days, students are required to have their JKBOSE admit card 2025 on them. No student will be permitted to take the test without it.

• Students will have an additional 15 minutes to read the question paper.

• Before beginning to write their answers, students must read and comprehend the JKBOSE question paper completely.

• It is not permitted to use any electronic devices in the exam room, including cell phones, calculators, headphones, etc.

• To save time on more challenging problems, try to finish the easier ones first.

JKBOSE Class 10 2025: Subject-wise exam timetable

• February 15, 2025 (Saturday): Additional/Optional Subjects – Arabic, Kashmiri, Dogri, Bhoti, Punjabi, Urdu, Hindi, Persian, Sanskrit

• February 17, 2025 (Monday): Social Science (History, Geography, Political Science, Economics, Disaster Management, Road Safety Education)

• February 20, 2025 (Thursday): Hindi/Urdu

• February 24, 2025 (Monday): English

• February 27, 2025 (Thursday): Vocational Subjects – Agricultural, Automotive, Tourism, IT, and other related fields

• March 3, 2025 (Monday): Science (Physics, Chemistry, Life Science)

• March 6, 2025 (Thursday): Computer Science

• March 10, 2025 (Monday): Mathematics

• March 13, 2025 (Thursday): Home Science

• March 17, 2025 (Monday): Music

• March 19, 2025 (Wednesday): Painting/Art & Drawing.

JKBOSE Class 12th 2025 Time Table: Exam Schedule

Starting at 10:00 AM on February 15, 2025, and ending on March 17, 2025, the Class 12th exams will be held during the morning shift. Science, Arts, Commerce, and Home Science are the faculties into which the tests are separated. JKBOSE Class 12th Important dates includes:

• February 15, 2025 (Saturday): Biology, Political Science, Accountancy

• February 20, 2025 (Thursday): Chemistry, Arabic/Persian, Entrepreneurship

• February 24, 2025 (Monday): General English (All Streams)

• March 3, 2025 (Monday): Physics, History, Business Mathematics

• March 6, 2025 (Thursday): Applied Mathematics, Psychology

• March 10, 2025 (Monday): Computer Science, Environmental Science

• March 13, 2025 (Thursday): Geology, Biochemistry, Business Studies

• March 17, 2025 (Monday): Geography, Public Administration.