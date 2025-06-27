ICAI CA Final May 2025 session results expected in early July: Report

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to declare the CA final results for the May 2025 session in the first week of July. Although the official date is yet to be confirmed, former Central Council Member (CCM) Dhiraj Khandelwal has hinted that the results may be announced between July 3 and 4.

"For those asking about the May 25 exam results, please note that, based on experience, the results may be announced in the first week of July , tentatively around July 3rd or 4th,” Khandelwal posted on microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter).

ICAI CA Final May 2025 Results likely to be out soon

ICAI’s campus placement drive for August-September 2025 is set to open for registration from July 10 to 20. This has led many students to anticipate that the CA final results will be out before July 10. According to the placement notice, candidates who cleared the November 2024 exam but missed the February-March 2025 placement cycle are also eligible to apply for the upcoming drive.