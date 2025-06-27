Home / Education / News / TN engineering admission 2025 rank list set to release today; Check details

TN engineering admission 2025 rank list set to release today; Check details

TNEA 2025 rank list will be out today, June 27. Online certificate verification took place from June 10 to 20, during which candidates were required to upload their mark sheets and other documents

College students, students
Photo: Shutterstock
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 11:44 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
TN engineering 2025 rank list: The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu, has announced that the TNEA 2025 rank list will be released today, June 27, following the successful completion of the online certificate verification process. 

TNEA Admission 2025: Document verification completed smoothly

The TNEA 2025 certificate verification was conducted entirely online from June 10 to June 20. Candidates were instructed to upload essential documents, including their Class 10 and 12 mark sheets, community and nativity certificates, and other necessary files through the official TNEA portal.
 
A DoTE official confirmed that the verification process was successfully completed. 
 
"Students were able to view their verification status online and raise queries if any discrepancies were found. In cases where candidates failed to upload mandatory documents, the respective TNEA Facilitation Centres (TFCs) contacted them on their registered mobile numbers and helped resolve the issues," the official explained. 

TN engineering admission 2025 rank list: Date

The  DoTE is set to release the TN engineering admission 2025 rank list today. June 27.

TNEA 2025: Random number allocation ensures transparency

As part of TNEA’s transparent admission framework, random numbers were issued to all applicants before verification. These are used to resolve tie-breaks in rankings. With the verification phase now concluded, authorities are scrutinizing all applications until June 26, after which the final rank list will be generated.
 
The official added, “The rank list will be released on June 27”. 

TNEA Admission 2025: Grievance window opens June 28

A grievance redressal window will be available for students from June 28 to July 2. During this period, candidates can raise objections or clarify doubts related to their ranks.

TNEA Admission 2025: Counselling schedule 

The TNEA counselling schedule is yet to be announced. "We are still waiting for the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to release the academic calendar for 2025. Only after that can we finalise the counselling dates,” the DoTE official said.
 
In 2024, the counselling process started on July 22 and concluded on September 11. A similar schedule is expected this year, subject to AICTE’s official notification.
 
Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) is the state’s centralised admission process for engineering colleges, offering seats in government, government-aided, and self-financing institutions. Every year, thousands of students apply for UG engineering programs through this streamlined system.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Maharashtra FYJC 11th admission 1st merit list 2025 to be out on June 30

CSIR NET 2025 extended registration process ends today at csirnet.nta.ac.in

CBSE to conduct Class 10 board exams twice a year from 2026 session

GPAT results 2025 to be out today at natboard.edu.in; here's how to check

CBSE Class 10 board exams to be held twice yearly from 2026 in Feb, May

Topics :Tamil NaduengineeringIndian educationStudent

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story