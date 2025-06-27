TN engineering admission 2025 rank list set to release today; Check details

TN engineering 2025 rank list: The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu, has announced that the TNEA 2025 rank list will be released today, June 27, following the successful completion of the online certificate verification process.

TNEA Admission 2025: Document verification completed smoothly

The TNEA 2025 certificate verification was conducted entirely online from June 10 to June 20. Candidates were instructed to upload essential documents, including their Class 10 and 12 mark sheets, community and nativity certificates, and other necessary files through the official TNEA portal.

A DoTE official confirmed that the verification process was successfully completed.

TN engineering admission 2025 rank list: Date The DoTE is set to release the TN engineering admission 2025 rank list today. June 27. "Students were able to view their verification status online and raise queries if any discrepancies were found. In cases where candidates failed to upload mandatory documents, the respective TNEA Facilitation Centres (TFCs) contacted them on their registered mobile numbers and helped resolve the issues," the official explained.

TNEA 2025: Random number allocation ensures transparency As part of TNEA’s transparent admission framework, random numbers were issued to all applicants before verification. These are used to resolve tie-breaks in rankings. With the verification phase now concluded, authorities are scrutinizing all applications until June 26, after which the final rank list will be generated. The official added, “The rank list will be released on June 27”. TNEA Admission 2025: Grievance window opens June 28 A grievance redressal window will be available for students from June 28 to July 2. During this period, candidates can raise objections or clarify doubts related to their ranks.