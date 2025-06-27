TN engineering admission 2025 rank list set to release today; Check details
TNEA 2025 rank list will be out today, June 27. Online certificate verification took place from June 10 to 20, during which candidates were required to upload their mark sheets and other documentsSudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
TN engineering 2025 rank list: The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu, has announced that the TNEA 2025 rank list will be released today, June 27, following the successful completion of the online certificate verification process.
TNEA Admission 2025: Document verification completed smoothly
The TNEA 2025 certificate verification was conducted entirely online from June 10 to June 20. Candidates were instructed to upload essential documents, including their Class 10 and 12 mark sheets, community and nativity certificates, and other necessary files through the official TNEA portal.
A DoTE official confirmed that the verification process was successfully completed.
"Students were able to view their verification status online and raise queries if any discrepancies were found. In cases where candidates failed to upload mandatory documents, the respective TNEA Facilitation Centres (TFCs) contacted them on their registered mobile numbers and helped resolve the issues," the official explained.
TN engineering admission 2025 rank list: Date
The DoTE is set to release the TN engineering admission 2025 rank list today. June 27.
TNEA 2025: Random number allocation ensures transparency
As part of TNEA’s transparent admission framework, random numbers were issued to all applicants before verification. These are used to resolve tie-breaks in rankings. With the verification phase now concluded, authorities are scrutinizing all applications until June 26, after which the final rank list will be generated.
The official added, “The rank list will be released on June 27”.
TNEA Admission 2025: Grievance window opens June 28
A grievance redressal window will be available for students from June 28 to July 2. During this period, candidates can raise objections or clarify doubts related to their ranks.
TNEA Admission 2025: Counselling schedule
The TNEA counselling schedule is yet to be announced. "We are still waiting for the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to release the academic calendar for 2025. Only after that can we finalise the counselling dates,” the DoTE official said.
In 2024, the counselling process started on July 22 and concluded on September 11. A similar schedule is expected this year, subject to AICTE’s official notification.
Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) is the state’s centralised admission process for engineering colleges, offering seats in government, government-aided, and self-financing institutions. Every year, thousands of students apply for UG engineering programs through this streamlined system.
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
Seamless Access Across All Devices