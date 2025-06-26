Maharashtra FYJC 11th admission 1st merit list 2025: The Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department will release the FYJC 1st merit list 2025, CAP round 1 allotment, and cut-off list for Class 11 admissions today, June 26. Once published, students can check the Maharashtra FYJC round 1 allotment list at the official website, mahafyjcadmissions.in.

After the merit list is announced, selected candidates must report to their allotted junior college between June 27 and July 3 for document verification and fee submission. Students who decide not to accept the allotted seat can participate in the next round of admissions. The Maharashtra State Board (MSBSHSE) will publish the list of vacant seats, including those under various quotas, for CAP Round 2 on July 5.

Maharashtra FYJC 2025 CAP Round 1: What will be released today? As per the official schedule, the following information will be made available today: FYJC CAP round 1 junior college allotment list

Student login update showing the allotted junior college

Display of the list of students allotted in round 1

Cut-off list for the first round of FYJC admissions Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: Post allotment process After the announcement of the merit list and allotment, students must:

Report to the allotted junior college for document verification and fee payment

Confirm or reject admission through college login

Cancel admission, if necessary, within the same portal

Vacant seats for CAP Round 2 will be announced on July 5, 2025.

FYJC Admission Statistics 2025: Number of colleges and seats This year, a total of 9,435 junior colleges and higher secondary schools have registered under the centralized admission system, offering 21,23,040 seats. Of these, 18,97,526 seats are available under the Centralized Admission Process (CAP) and 2,25,514 seats are reserved under quotas like minority, in-house, and management. Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: Timeline The online registration for Maharashtra FYJC 2025 admissions began on May 21. However, due to a website crash, the process was paused and later resumed on May 26 at 11 AM. How to check Maharashtra FYJC 1st Merit List 2025? To access the FYJC round 1 merit list, follow these steps:

Visit mahafyjcadmissions.in

Click on the link for "FYJC 1st Merit List 2025"

Log in using your registered credentials, if required

Download and check your allotment details Earlier, the department had published the general merit list and conducted zero round admissions for minority, in-house, and management quota students at the college level. What are the documents required for Maharashtra FYJC Final Admission 2025? Students must submit the following documents at the time of confirming admission: Aadhaar Card

Domicile Certificate

Mobile Number

Class 10 Mark Sheet

School Leaving Certificate

Caste Certificate (if applicable)

Non-Creamy Layer Certificate (if applicable)

EWS Certificate (if applicable)

Disability Certificate (if applicable)

Certificate for Children of Ex-Servicemen

National/International Sports Certificate

Orphan Certificate

Embassy-attested documents (for international students)

Transfer Order and Joining Letter (if applicable) Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: Stream-wise seat distribution The Centralized Admission Process (CAP) for First Year Junior College (FYJC) manages the admissions to Class 11 in Maharashtra across all recognized junior colleges affiliated with the state board. This year: