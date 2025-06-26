Maharashtra FYJC 2025 CAP Round 1: What will be released today?
- FYJC CAP round 1 junior college allotment list
- Student login update showing the allotted junior college
- Display of the list of students allotted in round 1
- Cut-off list for the first round of FYJC admissions
Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: Post allotment process
- After the announcement of the merit list and allotment, students must:
- Report to the allotted junior college for document verification and fee payment
- Confirm or reject admission through college login
- Cancel admission, if necessary, within the same portal
- Vacant seats for CAP Round 2 will be announced on July 5, 2025.
FYJC Admission Statistics 2025: Number of colleges and seats
Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: Timeline
How to check Maharashtra FYJC 1st Merit List 2025?
- Visit mahafyjcadmissions.in
- Click on the link for "FYJC 1st Merit List 2025"
- Log in using your registered credentials, if required
- Download and check your allotment details
What are the documents required for Maharashtra FYJC Final Admission 2025?
- Aadhaar Card
- Domicile Certificate
- Mobile Number
- Class 10 Mark Sheet
- School Leaving Certificate
- Caste Certificate (if applicable)
- Non-Creamy Layer Certificate (if applicable)
- EWS Certificate (if applicable)
- Disability Certificate (if applicable)
- Certificate for Children of Ex-Servicemen
- National/International Sports Certificate
- Orphan Certificate
- Embassy-attested documents (for international students)
- Transfer Order and Joining Letter (if applicable)
Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: Stream-wise seat distribution
- Total available seats: 20.43 lakh
- Total junior colleges: 9,281
- Science: 8,52,206 seats
- Arts: 6,50,682 seats
- Commerce: 5,40,312 seats
