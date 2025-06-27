TS SSC 10th Supply results 2025 released today at bse.telangana.gov.in

TS SSC 10th Supply results 2025: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE Telangana) has announced the TS SSC Supplementary Results 2025 today, June 27. Students who appeared for the Class 10 supplementary exams can now check and download their results from the official website: bse.telangana.gov.in.

TS SSC Supply Results 2025: Exam dates and details

The supplementary exams were held from June 3 to June 13, 2025, for students who did not pass one or more subjects in the regular SSC exams. The result sheet includes:

Subject-wise marks

Grades and grade points

Overall CGPA

Pass/Fail status

TS SSC supplementary result 2025: Direct Link How to check the TS SSC Supplementary results 2025?

Follow these steps to download your scorecard:

Visit bse.telangana.gov.in.

Click on “SSC Supplementary Results 2025” on the homepage.

Enter your hall ticket number and captcha code.

Click Submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future use. TS SSC Supply Results 2025: How to check results via SMS? If you’re unable to access the website, results can also be retrieved via SMS: Type: TS10<space>ROLL NUMBER

Send the message to 56263

Your result will be delivered via SMS shortly. What are the details mentioned on the TS SSC 10th Supply marksheet? Here are the list of details mentioned on the TS SSC 10th Supply marksheet