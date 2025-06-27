TS SSC 10th Supply results 2025 released today at bse.telangana.gov.in

TS SSC Supply Results 2025: Exam dates and details
- Subject-wise marks
- Grades and grade points
- Overall CGPA
- Pass/Fail status
TS SSC supplementary result 2025: Direct Link How to check the TS SSC Supplementary results 2025?
- Visit bse.telangana.gov.in.
- Click on “SSC Supplementary Results 2025” on the homepage.
- Enter your hall ticket number and captcha code.
- Click Submit.
- Your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and save it for future use.
TS SSC Supply Results 2025: How to check results via SMS?
- Type: TS10<space>ROLL NUMBER
- Send the message to 56263
- Your result will be delivered via SMS shortly.
What are the details mentioned on the TS SSC 10th Supply marksheet?
- Student’s Full Name
- Roll Number
- Subjects Appeared For
- Marks in Each Subject
- Grade Points & Grades
- CGPA (Cumulative Grade Point Average)
- Final Result (Pass/Fail)
TS SSC Supply results 2025: What happened in the SSC March public exam?
