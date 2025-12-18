ICAI CA Jan 2026: Admit cards for Foundation, Inter & Final released

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the CA Foundation admit cards for the January 2026 session on its official portal, eservices.icai.org. Candidates who have successfully registered can download their hall tickets by logging in through the SSP portal. Entry to the examination centres will be allowed only on production of a printed admit card along with a valid photo identity proof, and candidates must strictly follow all exam-day guidelines issued by ICAI.

The CA January 2026 admit card must be carried by registered students on all exam days, and only the colour printout will be recognised as a legitimate document. Before the exam date, they are required to visit the designated exam centre and verify its location.

ICAI CA January 2026 exam timetable 1. CA Foundation exam dates- January 18, 20, 22 and 24, 2026 2. CA Inter exam dates • January 6, 8 and 10, 2026 (Group 1) • January 12, 15 and 17, 2026 (Group 2) 3. CA Final exam dates • January 5, 7 and 9, 2026 (Group 1) • January 11, 13 and 16, 2026 (Group 2). How to download the ICAI CA January 2026 admit card? • Visit the ICAI website at https://eservices.icai.org/ • Press on ‘CA Admit Card’ link for Jan 2026 exams • Log in with User ID and password