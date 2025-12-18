Home / Education / News / ICAI CA Jan 2026: Admit cards for Foundation, Inter & Final released

ICAI CA Jan 2026: Admit cards for Foundation, Inter & Final released

The ICAI CA admit card for January 2026 has been released. Students for the CA Foundation, CA Intermediate and CA Final exams can download their hall ticket from the official website

ICAI CA Jan 2026: Admit cards out
ICAI CA Jan 2026: Admit cards out
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 4:49 PM IST
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the CA Foundation admit cards for the January 2026 session on its official portal, eservices.icai.org. Candidates who have successfully registered can download their hall tickets by logging in through the SSP portal.  Entry to the examination centres will be allowed only on production of a printed admit card along with a valid photo identity proof, and candidates must strictly follow all exam-day guidelines issued by ICAI.
 
The CA January 2026 admit card must be carried by registered students on all exam days, and only the colour printout will be recognised as a legitimate document. Before the exam date, they are required to visit the designated exam centre and verify its location.

ICAI CA January 2026 exam timetable 

1. CA Foundation exam dates- January 18, 20, 22 and 24, 2026
2. CA Inter exam dates
January 6, 8 and 10, 2026 (Group 1)
January 12, 15 and 17, 2026 (Group 2)
3. CA Final exam dates
January 5, 7 and 9, 2026 (Group 1)
January 11, 13 and 16, 2026 (Group 2).

How to download the ICAI CA January 2026 admit card?

Visit the ICAI website at https://eservices.icai.org/ 
Press on ‘CA Admit Card’ link for Jan 2026 exams 
Log in with User ID and password
Fill in your registered mobile number for verification
Download the admit card PDF and save/print for later use.

Details mentioned in the ICAI CA admit card January 2026

Candidate’s details
Photo and signature
Test centre location
Exam dates and session
Exam timing and reporting time.
 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

