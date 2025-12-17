DSSSB MTS Recruitment 2025: Apply for 714 vacancies, know all details here

The 2026 recruitment announcement for the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) positions has been made public by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB). There are 714 open positions. The official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in, is where candidates can apply for the vacancies.

The online registration period will begin on December 17, 2025, and end on January 15, 2026. The minimum need is a 10th pass or matriculation, and the age range is approximately 18 to 27 years old. The written exam, document verification, and medical exam will serve as the foundation for the selection process.

Key details of DSSSB MTS vacancy 2025

Total vacancies: 714 posts

Category-wise breakdown: • Unreserved (UR): 302 Posts • Other Backward Classes (OBC): 212 Posts • Scheduled Caste (SC): 70 Posts • Scheduled Tribe (ST): 53 Posts • Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 77 Posts. How to apply online for DSSSB MTS Recruitment 2026? • Visit the official DSSSB website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. • Find the Recruitment / Notification section and view the MTS 2026 notification. • Press on the Apply Online link when the window opens. • Enter the registration form with personal and educational details. • Upload scanned documents and a recent photograph. • Make the payment of the application fee (if applicable).

• Submit the form and take a printout for later reference. Selection Process of DSSSB MTS Recruitment 2026 The DSSSB MTS recruiting 2025's streamlined and open selection process is one of its key characteristics. • Single-tier written exam: The primary selection phase will be a single objective-type examination of two hours duration. • Exam pattern: The question paper will consist of 200 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) for a total of 200 marks. • Sections & Marks Distribution: The exam will cover 5 subjects with 40 questions from each, like General Awareness, General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability, Arithmetical & Numerical Ability, Hindi Language & Comprehension and English Language & Comprehension.