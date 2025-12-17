Quality higher education vital to India's growth over next 20 years: CEA

Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran on Wednesday said that quality, relevance and adaptability of higher education will play a key role in transforming India's demographic dividend into growth accelerator in next 20 years.

Speaking at the CII Global Higher Education Summit here, he said, states hold the key to the next phase of higher education reform in India.

He stressed on addressing shortage of teachers urgently through mechanisms such as professors of practice and also improving the quality of education.

Other key priorities for states include a shift from control to stewardship, moving from input-based to outcome-based regulation, adopting an entrepreneurial approach in public administration, and financing institutions based on differentiated roles and outcomes.