ICMAI to declare CMA December 2025 inter, final result tomorrow, Feb 11

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) will be releasing the ICMAI CMA December 2025 Session results tomorrow, February 11, 2026.

As per the official timetable released earlier, the “date of publication of result: Inter & Final examination — latest by 11th February, 2026”. Candidates who appeared for the examinations will be able to check and download their results from ICMAI’s official website, icmai.in.

ICMAI CMA December inter, final exams 2025

The official schedule states that the CMA Inter and Final exams were administered by ICMAI during December 10–17, 2025. The results of the December 13 foundation exam were made public on January 8, 2026.

Candidates must receive 40% in each subject and 50% overall to meet the CMA Inter and final passing requirements. Candidates are currently anticipating the announcement of the CMA Inter and Final results with great anticipation. ICMAI CMA December 2025 Result: Steps to Apply Step 1: Visit the official website of ICMAI at icmai.in Step 2: Press on CMA Result Step 3: Press on the December 2025 Inter and Final Result link Step 4: Log in with the Identification number Step 5: Download the scorecard for later reference. Details mentioned on the CMA December 2025 Scorecard · Candidate name

· Candidate photograph and signature · Name of exam · Percentile · Subject-wise score · Total score · Qualifying status. What is next after the ICMAI CMA December 2025 Inter and Final Result? Candidates who clear the CMA intermediate examination can enrol for the CMA Final course. Those who pass the CMA Final examination and complete the mandatory three years of practical training — including a 15-month internship — can apply for associate membership of ICMAI and use the “CMA” designation.