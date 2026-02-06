JEE Main 2026 session 1 answer key objection window ends today on website

3 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 5:12 PM IST
Today, February 6, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 session 1 answer key objection window will close, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA). On February 4, 2026, the response sheets and temporary answer key were released.
Up to 11:50 PM, students can object to the answer key. The official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, has the BE/BTech answer key. The final answer key and results will be made public when the objections have been reviewed. The results for the JEE Main session are slated to be declared on February 12.
About the JEE Main 2026 session 1 answer key objection window
The official notice says that, “The payment for the processing fee may be made through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking till 06 February 2026 (up to 11:50 PM). No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The fee towards the challenge will not be accepted through any other mode. No challenge will be accepted after 06 February 2026 (11:50 PM)".
Individual notifications regarding the acceptance or rejection of their challenges will not be sent to candidates. To contest the answer key, candidates must pay a non-refundable cost of Rs 200 per question, which can be made using net banking or a debit or credit card. After the deadline, no objections will be entertained.