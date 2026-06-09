ICSI announces CS Executive, Professional exam dates for December 2026

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the exam schedule for the Company Secretary (CS) Executive and Professional December 2026 exams.

The subject-wise schedule is now available on the official website, icsi.edu, for candidates attending the next session. Starting on December 21, 2026, the CS Executive and CS Professional exams will be administered offline.

ICSI Company Secretary December Exam Time 2026

The schedule covers papers from both Group 1 and Group 2. As per the schedule, all exams will be conducted from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM. From 2:00 PM to 2:15 PM, candidates will get an extra 15 minutes to read the question paper.

ICSI CS Executive December 2026 Date and timetable The ICSI CS Executive December 2026 exams will commence from December 21 and continue until December 28, 2026. Check the full timetable below: · December 21, 2026 (Monday): Jurisprudence, Interpretation and General Laws (Group 1) · December 22, 2026 (Tuesday): Capital Market and Securities Laws (Group 2) · December 23, 2026 (Wednesday): Company Law and Practice (Group 1) · December 24, 2026 (Thursday): Economic, Commercial and Intellectual Property Laws (Group 2) · December 26, 2026 (Saturday): Setting Up of Business, Industrial and Labour Laws (Group 1)

· December 27, 2026 (Sunday): Tax Laws and Practice (Group 2) ALSO READ: MHT CET 2026 result date: When will PCM, PCB scorecards be released? · December 28, 2026 (Monday): Corporate Accounting and Financial Management (Group 1). ICSI CS Professional December 2026 exam datesheet The ICSI CS Professional December 2026 examinations will also start on December 21. Given below are the complete schedule: · December 21, 2026 (Monday): Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) - Principles and Practice (Group 1) · December 22, 2026 (Tuesday): Strategic Management and Corporate Finance (Group 2)

· December 23, 2026 (Wednesday): Drafting, Pleadings and Appearances (Group 1) · December 24, 2026 (Thursday): Corporate Restructuring, Valuation and Insolvency (Group 2) · December 26, 2026 (Saturday): Compliance Management, Audit and Due Diligence (Group 1) ALSO READ: NEET UG 2026 re-exam city intimation slip out at neet.nta.nic.in, know more · December 27, 2026 (Sunday): Elective 2 (Open Book Examination) - Candidates can choose from Arbitration, Mediation and Conciliation; GST and Corporate Tax Planning; Labour Laws and Practice; Banking and Insurance Laws and Practice; or Insolvency and Bankruptcy Law and Practice.

· December 28, 2026 (Monday): Elective 1 (Open Book Examination) - Candidates can choose from CSR and Social Governance; Internal and Forensic Audit; Intellectual Property Rights Law and Practice; or Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics and Cyber Security Law and Practice. How to check and save the ICSI CS December 2026 exam timetable? · Go to the official ICSI website at icsi.edu · Visit the examination section. · Press on the CS Executive or CS Professional December 2026 examination schedule link. · Download the PDF timetable.