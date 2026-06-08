MHT CET 2026 result date: When will PCM, PCB scorecards be released?

The MHT CET 2026 results are anticipated to be released shortly by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell. The scorecards are expected to be released around the middle of June based on historical trends. The exact date and time of the results, however, have not yet been announced by the CET Cell.

Candidates who appeared in the exam in the PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) or PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) streams will be able to check their results at cetcell.mahacet.org, once they are announced.

MHT CET 2026 important dates

The final answer key for MHT CET 2026 was released on May 30 after considering the objections raised by students. The first attempt for the PCM exam occurred from April 11 to April 20, 2026, while the first attempt for the PCB exam was held from April 21 to April 26.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra HSC, SSC supplementary hall ticket 2026 out today, know details The second attempt for the PCM exam was conducted on May 10 and May 11, and the second attempt for the PCB exam was held from May 12 to May 21, 2026.

MHT CET Result 2026: How to check?

Step 1 – Visit the official MHT CET website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2 – Choose your course on the homepage.

Step 3 – Fill in login credentials (such as application number and password).

Step 4 – Press “Submit”.

Step 5 – Your result will display on the screen.

Step 6 – Download the result and keep a printout for later use.

About MHT CET exams 2026

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, administers the MHT CET, a state-level entrance exam. Every year, many colleges throughout Maharashtra hold it for admission to undergraduate programs in engineering, technology, pharmacy, and agriculture.