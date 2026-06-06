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CBSE extends Class 12 re-evaluation application deadline till June 7

The move comes after several students flagged issues in accessing answer books and applying for verification and re-evaluation on the CBSE's post-result services portal launched on June 2

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
The previous deadline of June 6 (midnight) has now been extended to June 7 (midnight) | Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2026 | 6:43 AM IST
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The CBSE on Friday extended the last date for submission of applications for verification and re-evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets by one day till June 7.

The move comes after several students flagged issues in accessing answer books and applying for verification and re-evaluation on the CBSE's post-result services portal launched on June 2.

"In the interest of students, the CBSE has decided to extend the last date for submission of applications for verification and re-evaluation for the Class 12 board examinations, thereby providing students additional time and support to complete the process," the board said in a post on X.

The previous deadline of June 6 (midnight) has now been extended to June 7 (midnight), it said.

"Students are requested to take note of the revised schedule and submit their applications accordingly," it added.

The CBSE on Tuesday opened the online portal for verification of issues observed in scanned copies of answer books and re-evaluation of answers for students dissatisfied with their board exam evaluation.

The board had said that for verification of issues in scanned copies of answer books, students can report concerns such as missing pages, missing supplementary sheets, missing maps or graphs, blurred pages, incorrect answer books or evaluation against a different question paper set.

The CBSE has been embroiled in controversy after some Class 12 students claimed that the scanned copies of their answer sheets, uploaded by the board, did not match their handwriting, raising concerns about potential mismatches in the on-screen marking (OSM) system.

The Cabinet Secretariat has announced the formation of a one-member committee to investigate the procurement of services for the OSM system by the CBSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :CBSECBSE Class 12 ResultCBSE ResultsCBSE exam

First Published: Jun 06 2026 | 6:42 AM IST

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