ICSI CS result: CS professional result announced, Executive result awaited

ICSI has announced CS Professional result 2023 today at 11 am and will release the CS Executive exam result at 2 pm.



The exam results will be declared on ICSI's official website, at icsi.edu. Candidates can access their subject-wise exam results on the institute's official website.

When were CS Executive and Professional Exams held? The institutes conducted the Executive and Professional examinations from June 1 to June 10, 2023, and will conduct the next exams in December this year, i.e., 21st to 30th December 2023.

For the December examination, candidates need to fill out the online examination enrollment from August 26 to September 25 without a late fee.

When will the candidates receive the physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement?

According to the ICSI's official notice, candidates will receive the result-cum-marks statement for the professional programme at their registered address within 30 days of the declaration of the result.

In case, any candidate has not received the physical copy of their result-cum-marks statement within the stipulated time, such candidates need to contact the Institute, along with his/her documents.

How to check ICSI CS results 2023? Here are the simple steps to check ICSI CS result 2023:

Firstly, visit the official website at icsi.edu.

Check for the ICSI CS result 2023 link on the home page and click on it.

On the login page, enter your credentials and click on the submit button.

Your result will appear on your screen.

You can download your CS exam results 2023 or take a printout for future reference.

What are the passing marks for the CS examination? Candidates who have appeared for the CS Executive programme during the June 2023 session need to score at least 40 per cent marks in each subject and an overall 50 per cent mark to successfully pass the examination.

This dual requirement ensures that students show cumulative performance in all aspects of the examination rather than demonstrating a solid understanding of the individual subject.

What is the average salary of a CS professional in India?

According to Ambitionbox.com, the yearly salary package of a CS professional in India ranges between Rs 2.6 Lakhs to Rs 14.9 Lakhs and the average salary of a professional is Rs 6 lakh per annum.

Who were the top three rank holders of ICSI 2022 Professional exam results?

Here are the top three rank holders of professional programme exam results in December 2022.

RANK‐1 CHIRAAG AGARWAL Roll Number - 202115

RANK‐2 S SWATHI Roll Number - 215976

RANK‐3 RIYA BHAGCHANDANI Roll Number - 209722