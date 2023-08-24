IBPS RRB PO result 2023 declared, details to check Officer Scale 1 results

IBPS RRB PO results 2023: Steps to check
IBPS RRB PO results 2023: Overview The test authority had conducted the prelims test on August 5, 06, and 16 August 2023 nationwide. The applicants who have qualified in the prelims test can show up for the mains test. The list of the shortlisted applicants have been uploaded on the official site. Applicants can directly download IBPS RRB PO Prelims result 2023 by entering the link.
IBPS PO results 2023: Insights Applicants qualified for the IBPS RRB preliminary exam will show up for the main exam. The interviews of the qualified applicants will be held in October/November, 2023.
