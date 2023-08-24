Home / Education / News / IBPS RRB PO result 2023 declared, details to check Officer Scale 1 results

IBPS RRB PO result 2023 declared, details to check Officer Scale 1 results

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the IBPS RRB PO Prelims results 2023. Applicants can view their results through the official site of IBPS at ibps.in

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
IBPS RRB PO result 2023 declared

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 9:55 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the IBPS RRB PO pre results 2023. Applicants who showed up in the Common Recruitment Process for Regional Rural Banks-XII (CRP-RRBs-XII) for recruitment of Group 'A' - Officers (Scale-I) can view the IBPS RRB PO pre- test results on the official website at ibps.in.

The RRBs has stated that those applicants who qualified the IBPS RRB PO prelims test will need to show up in the mains that will be held next. Candidates will be provisionally allotted based on the marks obtained by them in the main exam and the actual openings notified by RRBs.

The validity of CRP for RRBs-XII will terminate one year after the date of provisional allotment or until a new provisional allotment is made, whichever is earlier, RRBs added. 

IBPS RRB PO results 2023: Steps to check

    • Go to the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.
    • Press the IBPS RRB Result 2023 for Officer Scale 1 link on the home page.
    • Fill in the login details and press on submit.
    • Your result will be showcased on the display.
    • View the result and download it.
    • Save a hard copy for later.

IBPS RRB PO results 2023: Overview
The test authority had conducted the prelims test on August 5, 06, and 16 August 2023 nationwide. The applicants who have qualified in the prelims test can show up for the mains test. The list of the shortlisted applicants have been uploaded on the official site. Applicants can directly download IBPS RRB PO Prelims result 2023 by entering the link.

Also Read: Class 9-10 students to study 2 Indian languages, 1 for class 11-12: MoE


The test authority will deliver the IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2023 cut off marks at the appropriate time. The cut off marks will rely upon the number of the applicants who show up for the test and challenging level of the test.

The applicants who have qualified in the prelims test can show up in the mains test scheduled to be conducted on September 10. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded at the due time. Applicants are suggested to visit the official site for any recent updates.

IBPS PO results 2023: Insights 
Applicants qualified for the IBPS RRB preliminary exam will show up for the main exam. The interviews of the qualified applicants will be held in October/November, 2023.


The registration cycle began on June 1 and finished on June 21, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill 8,000 group A (officers scale 1 or Probationary Officers, scale 2 and scale 3)) and group B (office assistant multipurpose or clerk) posts of Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). For further related details applicants can take a look at the official site of IBPS.

Also Read: India Post GDS 2023: Last date to apply for 30041 posts on official website

Also Read

Now, you can edit sent messages on WhatsApp: How it works and other details

Explained: How to structure your salary to reduce your tax burden

Women returning to work after break find most demand in telecom, HR sectors

Three-day-long G20 event in Kashmir to begin today: All you need to know

Instagram up after a brief outage, company says 'technical issue'

Class 9-10 students to study 2 Indian languages, 1 for class 11-12: MoE

India Post GDS 2023: Last date to apply for 30041 posts on official website

Board exams will now be conducted twice a year: Ministry of education

Amid rising suicides, NITI Aayog plans healthcare programme for children

Amid Jadavpur University death row, what are the anti-ragging laws in India

Topics :IBPS examIBPS POIBPS RRBexam resultsBank ExamCompetitive exam

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 9:54 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

E-commerce firm Meesho aims to digitise 10 mn small businesses by 2027

Bharat NCAP: India's own car assessment programme; to commence from oct

Election News

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet today

BRS-AIMIM partnership hurting Muslims in Telangana: BJP MP D Arvind

India News

Chandrayaan-3 lands softly on moon's surface, here's how the world reacted

Chandrayaan-3: After landing on Moon, here's what Pragyan rover will do now

Economy News

Rupee appreciates 25 paise to 82.47 against US dollar amid foreign inflows

Diesel exports to Singapore set for highs in Aug, drop for Europe: Trade

Next Story