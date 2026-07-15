ICSI CSEET June 2026 Date and Time: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the results of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) June 2026 session on Wednesday, July 15, at 2 pm. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website, icsi.edu, using their application number and date of birth.

The CSEET June 2026 examination was conducted between June 1 and June 4. Along with the result, ICSI will publish candidates' subject-wise marks on its website.

How to download ICSI CSEET June Result 2026?

Step 1: Visit the official website at icsi.edu.

Step 2: On the homepage, press on the “CSEET June 2026 Result" link.

Step 3: Log in using application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Fill in the security code displayed on the screen and click on “submit" to check the result.

Step 5: The CSEET scorecard will display on the screen and take a printout for future reference.

ICSI CSEET 2026 Qualifying Marks

To qualify, candidates must score at least 40% in each of the four papers—Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment, and Current Affairs—and achieve at least 50% overall.

The pass rate for the November 2025 session was 78.40%, in line with earlier patterns. The pass rate was 73.01% for the July 2025 session and 75.08% for the May 2025 session.

ICSI CSEET 2026 verification of marksheet

Within 21 days of the date their results are announced, a candidate may also request verification of their scores in any or all of the CSEET subjects. Candidates who want their scores verified can apply via the SMASH portal login account and pay a non-refundable cost of Rs 250 per subject.

The online application for mark verification will be available from July 16 to August 5, 2026, according to an official announcement. Additionally, candidates should be aware that they will not receive a hard copy of the result-cum-marks statement.