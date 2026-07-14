WBBSE Madhyamik Datesheet 2027 declared; check complete exam schedule here

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has released the Madhyamik Pariksha (Secondary Examination) 2027 exam schedule. The announcement dated July 13, 2026 states that the Class 10 board exams will start on February 15, 2027, and end on February 25, 2027.

According to the board, just one subject will be covered each day. The first 15-minutes (10:45 am to 11:00 am) will be given to candidates to peruse the question paper. Except for a few optional elective subjects with different times, the exam will normally take place between 10:45 am and 2:00 pm.

WBBSE Madhyamik Datesheet 2027

February 15, 2027 (Monday)- First Language

February 15, 2027 (Monday)- Second Language February 18, 2027 (Thursday)- History February 19, 2027 (Friday)- Geography February 22, 2027 (Monday)- Maths February 23, 2027 (Tuesday)- Physical Science February 24, 2027 (Wednesday)- Life Science February 25, 2027 (Thursday)- Optional Elective Subjects. WBBSE Madhyamik exam timings 2027 Reading time: 10:45 am to 11:00 am ALSO READ: Delhi Lakshmi Yojana eligibility criteria: Who can get ₹2,500 per month? Writing time (most papers): 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. Optional Subject Timings Sewing and Needle Craft: 10:45 am to 3:00 pm Music (Vocal & Instrumental): 10:45 am to 1:00 pm (Practical examination schedule to be announced later)