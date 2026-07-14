WBBSE Madhyamik Datesheet 2027 declared; check complete exam schedule here

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has released the Madhyamik Pariksha (Secondary Examination) 2027 exam schedule. The announcement dated July 13, 2026 states that the Class 10 board exams will start on February 15, 2027, and end on February 25, 2027.
According to the board, just one subject will be covered each day. The first 15-minutes (10:45 am to 11:00 am) will be given to candidates to peruse the question paper. Except for a few optional elective subjects with different times, the exam will normally take place between 10:45 am and 2:00 pm.
WBBSE Madhyamik Datesheet 2027
February 15, 2027 (Monday)- First Language
February 15, 2027 (Monday)- Second Language
February 18, 2027 (Thursday)- History
February 19, 2027 (Friday)- Geography
February 22, 2027 (Monday)- Maths
February 23, 2027 (Tuesday)- Physical Science
February 24, 2027 (Wednesday)- Life Science
February 25, 2027 (Thursday)- Optional Elective Subjects.
The board has stated that separate announcements will be made regarding the timetables for the practical exams in Work Education, Social Service, and Physical Education. Additionally, WBBSE reserves the right to change the exam schedule or timings if necessary, provided that everyone involved receives adequate notice.