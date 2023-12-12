IIM CAT 2023 results to be announced soon, check the details below

The Indian Institute of Management Lucknow will soon release the CAT Result 2023. Earlier, the institute released the answer key on December 5, 2023, and the objection window was open till December 8, 2023.

The candidates can check the answer key by logging in to the official website, i.e., iimcat.ac.in. You can check the answer key or result as well when released.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

IIM CAT 2023 Exam The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow held the CAT 2023 examination on November 26, 2023, in three different time slots: 8.30 AM to 10.30 AM, 12.30 PM to 2.30 PM, and 4.30 PM to 6.30 PM.

The exam took place at 167 examination centres across the country. There were three sections in the examination: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Quantitative Ability (QA), and Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR). Each section has 24, 22 and 20 questions, respectively.

When will the IIM CAT 2023 result be announced?

There is no official announcement about the release date of the IIM CAT 2023 result. However, as per past trends, the result is expected to be released either in the last week of December 2023 or in the first week of January 2024. The topper list will also be announced soon.

How to check the IIM CAT 2023 result? Here are the steps to check the IIM CAT 2023 result: Step 1: Visit the official website, i,e., iimcat.ac.in. Step 2: On the homepage, check for the IIM CAT 2023 result link and click on it. Step 3: Enter your login credentials and submit. Step 4: The CAT 2023 result will appear on your screen. Step 5: View and download the CAT result for future reference. What will be the details mentioned in the CAT 2023 result? Here are the details mentioned in the CAT 2023 result: CAT 2023 registration number/user ID

Candidate's name

Category

Gender

Date of birth

Date and time of examination

Candidate contact details and email ID

CAT scaled score (overall)

CAT score (section-wise)

CAT percentile score (section-wise)

CAT percentile score (overall)

Scorecard Validity How is the CAT 2023 percentile calculated?

To calculate the CAT percentile, candidates' raw scores are calculated considering the marking scheme i.e., 3 marks for each correct answer, and there is a negative marking as well, -1 for each incorrect answer. However, no marks will be deducted for incorrect responses in non-MCQ-type questions. After calculating the raw scores, the CAT percentile is calculated.

Here's the step-wise process to calculate the CAT 2023 percentile:

In the first step, the candidate's score is evaluated, and the overall score is determined by totalling the section wise marks.

In the second step, the section-wise and overall scores are normalised to calculate the CAT score.

At last, the normalised scores are converted into percentiles, and then the result will be communicated through the CAT scorecard.