IIM CAT 2023 results to be announced soon, check the details below

IIM CAT 2023 Exam The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow held the CAT 2023 examination on November 26, 2023, in three different time slots: 8.30 AM to 10.30 AM, 12.30 PM to 2.30 PM, and 4.30 PM to 6.30 PM.
How to check the IIM CAT 2023 result? Here are the steps to check the IIM CAT 2023 result: Step 1: Visit the official website, i,e., iimcat.ac.in. Step 2: On the homepage, check for the IIM CAT 2023 result link and click on it. Step 3: Enter your login credentials and submit. Step 4: The CAT 2023 result will appear on your screen. Step 5: View and download the CAT result for future reference.
What will be the details mentioned in the CAT 2023 result? Here are the details mentioned in the CAT 2023 result:
- CAT 2023 registration number/user ID
- Candidate's name
- Category
- Gender
- Date of birth
- Date and time of examination
- Candidate contact details and email ID
- CAT scaled score (overall)
- CAT score (section-wise)
- CAT percentile score (section-wise)
- CAT percentile score (overall)
- Scorecard Validity
How is the CAT 2023 percentile calculated?
