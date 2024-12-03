IIM CAT 2024 Answer Key is out; here's how to check and download

The Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta, has released the CAT 2024 provisional answer key today, December 3, 2024. Candidates who appear for the exam can check their exam results through the official website iimcat.ac.in

The institute will also open the objection window at 6 pm today and the last date to raise an objection is December 5 at 11.55 pm. To raise an objection, the candidate must log in using their application login ID and password. Objections through any other channels will not be accepted.

How to check and download the CAT 2024 answer key?

Here are the simple steps to check the CAT 2024 answer key:

Firstly, visit the official website, iimcat.ac.in

On the home page check for the “CAT 2024 Answer key."

Enter your login credentials like user ID and password

The answer key pdf will appear on your screen

You can save and download your answer key for future reference.

Out of 3.29 lakh registered eligible candidates, around 2.93 lakh candidates appeared for the exam which was held on November 24. According to the iimcat.ac.in website, the overall attendance was around 89 per cent.

Out of 2.93 lakh candidates, 1.07 lakh were female and 1.86 lakh were male candidates. Five transgenders also participated in the exams.

The CAT exam was held on November 26, and the answer keys were released on December 5, last year. A total of 85 objections were raised last year and only two were accepted after evaluation.