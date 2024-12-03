The test city slips for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2024 have been made available by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Exam city slips are available for download on the official website, ctet.nic.in, for candidates who enrolled for the test.

The exam schedule states that the CTET December 2024 exam will take place at a number of exam locations on December 14. Candidates can use the information slip to determine their exam city. By following the simple instructions provided below, candidates can download their CTET December 2024 exam city slip.

CTET 2024: How to download?

• Go to the official website at ctet.nic.in

• Route to the link to the 'CTET December 2024 exam city slip'

• It will redirect you to the login page

• Fill in application number, date of birth, security pin and press on 'submit'

• CTET December 2024 exam city slip will showcased on the screen

• Download CTET December 2024 exam city slip and save it for future use.

CTET December 2024 Exam: When will admit cards come out?

Admit cards for the CTET December 2024 Exam will likely be made available a few days before the test. When hall tickets are made available on the official website, candidates can download them by entering their application number and birthdate.

CTET December 2024 Exam: Exam Pattern

Each multiple-choice question (MCQ) on the CTET will have four alternatives, with one being the most suitable. There will be no negative marking, and each person will have one mark.

There will be two papers of CTET.

(i) Paper I is intended for someone who plans to teach classes I to V.

(ii) Paper II is intended for those who plan to teach grades VI to VIII.

A person who will get 60% or more in the TET exam will be taken as a TET pass.

CTET exams 2024: Exam pattern

The date of this year's CTET exam is December 14, 2024. The test will be held in two shifts, with the first shift taking place from 9.30 am to 12 pm and the second from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. It will consist of two papers. The morning shift will host Paper II, while the evening shift will host Paper I.

Paper I and Paper II are required to be completed by anyone wishing to teach at both levels (classes I through V and classes VI through VIII). The test will be multilingual and come in both Hindi and English.