KPSC KAS exam 2024: Hall ticket to be released soon at official website

The Assistant Controller Recruitment 2024 notifications were made public on the Karnataka Public Service Commission's (KPSC) official website. The KPSC KAS Hall Ticket 2024 for the positions of Gazetted Probationer Groups "A" and "B" will shortly be made available by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC).

The state-wide preliminary reexamination for Gazetted Probationer Groups "A" and "B" is set to be held on December 29, 2024. A brief notice about the admit card release for the positions has been sent by the KPSC. The short notification is available on the official website at kpsc.kar.nic.in for all applicants who must appear in the exam.

KPSC KAS Hall Ticket 2024: How to Download?

Step 1 : Go to the official website of Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC)at https://kpsconline.karnataka.gov.in/

Step 2: Press on the link Gazetted Probationer Group ‘A’ and ‘B’ Hall Ticket on the home page.

Step 3: Give your login credentials to the link on the home page.

Step 4: Candidates will get the needed admit card in a new window.

Step 5: Download and save it for future use.

KPSC KAS 2024: Selection Process

Candidates will be chosen based on a number of criteria, including interviews, main exams, and preliminary exams, as part of the selection procedure made public for Group A and Group B Gazetted Probationers. On December 29, 2024, the Commission is scheduled to administer the preliminary test, which will have two objective-type papers. Candidates can move on to the next round of hiring if they pass the preliminary exam.