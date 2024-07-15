India Post GDS Recruitment alert 2024: Apply for 44,228 vacancies online

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2024: Massive recruitment drive for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts by India Post. The last date to apply is August 5, 2024. Here's all you need to know

India Post
India post issued notification to fill 44, 228 Gramin Dak Sevak posts
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Indian Post has issued a notification regarding the recruitment for the posts of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS). Interested candidates can apply from the official website, at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The application window will remain open from July 15 to August 5, 2024, and the correction window will be open from August 6 to 8, 2024.

The notification mentioned that the recruitment drive aims to fill 44,228 Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts as Branch Postmasters (BPM) and Assistant Branch Postmasters (ABPM)/Dak Sevak for the financial year 2024-25. 

This recruitment will be done to fill the posts of Gramin Dak Sevak in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Northeast, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

Anyone between the ages of 18 to 40 with the class 10 certificate can apply for these posts. Candidates need to provide secondary school examination pass certificates in Mathematics and English from any government-recognised board. 

The online application window for applying to India Post GDS posts has been opened today, July 15th, and will be closed on August 5, 2024. The correction window will be opened by the department on August 6, and closed on August 8. 

What would be the salary for the India Post GDS 2024?

The salary for the selected posts will be as follows:
Post Office GDS SalaryABPM/ GDS- Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 24,470

BPM- Rs. 12,000 to Rs. 29,380

What would be the selection process for the India post GDS 2024?

The selection will be done based on a system-generated merit list, which will be prepared on the marks obtained/conversion of Grades/Points to marks in the Secondary School Examination of 10th standard of the recognised boards aggregated to the percentage of the accuracy of 4 decimals. 

For applications where the secondary Examination of the 10th standard mark sheet contains marks mentioned in each subject or marks and Grade/Points both, their total marks will be calculated based on considering the marks obtained. 

How to apply for the India Post GDS 2024?

Here are the simple steps to apply for the India Post GDS 2024:
Step 1: Visit the official website of India Post at www.indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.
Step 2: Register yourself with your active email ID and mobile number to create the registration number and password.
Step 3: You need to pay the application fee to complete the online registration.
Step 4: After making the payment, you can apply online by selecting the choice from the division and exercise options.
Sep 5: You need to upload a photograph and digital signature before applying as per the format and size.
Step 6: You also need to select a divisional head of the division you are applying to, verifying the documents in the later stage of recruitment.

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 5:03 PM IST

