IIT-Madras is set to begin registration for JAM 2023 exam on September 5

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras will soon conduct the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2024. The IIT-Madras will open the registration window in September 2023, and eligible candidates need to submit their form through the official website of JAM, i.e., jam.iitm.ac.in.

JAM registration will begin on September 5, and students need to apply by October 13. The exams are set to be held on February 11, 2024.

Who can apply for the JAM 2024 test? The candidates who have either completed their graduation or are in the final year of undergraduate programmes can apply for the JAM 2024. According to a Times of India report, there is no age restriction for the JAM 2024 admission test.

Foreign students who hold an Indian degree can apply for the JAM 2023. However, the admission will be subject to the institute’s policies. JAM score is valid only for one year.

Number of seats in IITs and other Institutes

Students who qualify the JAM exam become eligible for the 3000 seats available in IIT's various postgraduates programmes and more than 2000 seats in the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering and Technology (SLIET), Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur (IIEST, Shibpur), Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT) through Centralised Counselling for M.Sc. (CCMN).

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM)

The Government of India established the Indian Institutes of Technology - Madras (IITM) in the year 1959 and calls it an ‘Institute of National Importance.’

The IIT-Madras activities in various Science and Technology fields take place in 17 academic departments and many advanced interdisciplinary research academic centres.

The institute offers various undergraduate or postgraduate programmes leading to various degrees like B.Tech., M.Sc., M.B.A., M.Tech., M.S., and PhD. It is ranked India's No.1 institute in the 'Engineering Institutions' category for eight consecutive years from 2016 to 2023.