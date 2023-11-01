Imperial College London unveils major scholarship scheme for Indians

Imperial College London, a leading UK university, on Wednesday announced its biggest ever scholarship programme for Indian students, supporting 30 of the country's most talented Master's scholars over the next three years.

The Future Leaders Scholarship programme follows the visit of Minister of Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh to the campus earlier this year. It will support equal numbers of men and women scholars to nurture the full capacity of the next generation of science leaders from India.

We are delighted to launch our biggest-ever scholarship programme for Indian scientists, reaffirming our commitment to attract the very best students from all backgrounds and support them to flourish, said Professor Peter Haynes, Vice-Provost (Education and Student Experience) at Imperial College London.

The Future Leaders Scholarship will build a pathway for the most talented students in India to deepen their studies and expand their experiences at one of the world's top universities, he said.

Alongside the new scholarship programme, the university also signed a new partnership with the UK government's Chevening Scholarships programme which will provide funding for an additional three Master's scholars from India over the next three years.

The scholarship, which will cover the full cost of tuition and living expenses, will be for students studying Master's programmes in engineering, natural sciences, business and medical research.

Professor Haynes, who is in India this week, added, Our longstanding partnership with the prestigious Chevening Scholarships programme is a vital collaboration that helps us to open the doors of opportunity to exceptional students from India.

The announcements came during a university team visit to the British Council in New Delhi, attended by alumni and prospective students.

As one of the top-ranking institutions in the world, Imperial's new scholarships have created an opportunity for aspiring and talented young Indians to study in the UK and get access to world-class education, said Alison Barrett MBE, Director India, British Council.

We are delighted to share information about these scholarships with students at our cultural centre here in New Delhi. We support students who want to build a successful career by connecting them with education experts from the UK, and enabling them with essential information about studying in the UK, she said.

All students who have submitted an application to study at Imperial College London and receive an offer to study by May 11, 2024, will be considered for the Future Leaders Scholarship. The deadline for this year's Imperial College London's Chevening Scholarship partnership applications is November 7.