BPSC 69th Prelims Result 2023: The result is expected to be announced soon

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will release the 69th prelims result soon. Once the result is announced, the candidates can check their 69th Integrated Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination results on the official website of the commission at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The exam aims to fill a total of 475 vacancies. The officials will soon share the direct link to check results for students.

When was the BPSC exam held?

The BPSC conducted the examination on September 30 from 12 pm to 2 pm. The BPSC released the first provisional answer key on October 6 and the second on October 17, 2023. The BPSC has released the final answer key on October 28, 2023.

BPSC released the official notification

The BPSC has invited students who appeared for the 69th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination for objection by displaying the General Studies provisional answers on October 6, 2023 and October 17, 2023, on the commission's website.

The BPSC's official notification reads, "Under the Integrated 69th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination held on 30.09.2023, objections were invited from the candidates by displaying the provisional answers of General Studies subject on 06.10.2023 and 17.10.2023 on the website of the Commission."

How to check BPSC 69th Prelims Result 2023?

Here are the steps to follow to check BPSC 69th Prelims Result 2023:

Visit the official BPSC 69th Prelims Result 2023 Check for the result link available on the homepage and click on it. Enter the login details and click on the submit button. Your result will be applied to your screen. You can check your results and download the answer sheet for future reference.

In the 68th BPSC prelims exam that was held earlier this year, a total of 2,58,036 candidates appeared and out of these students 3,590 qualified for the examination.

BPSC 68th Prelims result 2023: Cut-offs

Category-wise cut-off marks are:



Cattegory Cut-off Mars Unreserved 91 Unreserved (Female) 84 EWS 87.25 EWS (Female) 81.25 SC 79.25 SC (Female) 66.5

ST 74

ST (Female) 65.75

EBC 86.5

EBC (Female) 76.75

BC 87.75

BC (Female) 80

BCL 79.75

Disabled (VI) 69.5

Disabled (DD) 62.75

Disabled (OH) 79.25

Disabled (MD) 54.75