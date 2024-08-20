India Post GDS result 2024: First merit list released, check details

Indian Post released the first merit list for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment 2024. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the circle-wise and category-wise merit list on the official website, i.e., indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, and indiapostgdsonline.cept.gov.in.

The merit list has been released in multiple postal circles including Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and West Bengal. Other circle results are expected to be out soon.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 44,228 GDS posts across the country. Candidates will fill the posts based on class 10th marks and they do not need to appear for any interview or written examination.

The merit list has been prepared meticulously and those who are shortlisted will move to the next round of the document verification (DV) stage after the Medical Examination (ME)

Candidates can check and download their results through the official websites. Students will make sure that only eligible candidates can be selected for the GDS positions. If the vacancies still remain unfilled, then an additional merit list will be published. India posts invited applications from July 15 to August 5, 2024.

Indian posts aim to fill 44,228 Gramin Dak Sevak positions across 23 postal circles nationwide. The registration period took place from July 15 to August 5, 2024. The correction window was open from August 6 to August 8, 2024.

How to check India post GDS merit list 2024?

Here are the steps to check the GDS merit list 2024:

First visit the official website, i.e., indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Check for the 'India Post GDS Merit List 2024' post on the homepage.

Enter your credentials and click on the submit button.

A GDS merit list will appear on your screen.

You can download and save it.

You can also take a printout of it for future reference.

How many vacancies are there for the India Post GDS merit list?

India Post has issued 44,228 vacancies notified India. Anyone between the age of 18-40 years with a class 10th certificate can apply for the GDS posts.

India Post GDS merit list 2024: Recruitment details

The selected candidates will be appointed for multiple posts including Branch Postmaster (BPM) and Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) / Dak Sevak. The recruited candidates will get a salary of Rs 10,000 to Rs 24,470 per month for ABPM/GDS and Rs 12,000 to Rs 29,380 for BPM. Anyone between the ages of 18 to 40 years of age can apply.

What is the selection process for India Post GDS?

The candidates will be recruited based on the class 10th marks. Indian post will prepare state-wise and circle-wise merit lists. After that, a documentation process will take place.