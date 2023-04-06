Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2023: Everything you need to know

Indian Armed force has distributed the Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2023 on its official site. Generally, it becomes public four to five days before the written exam. The candidates already have access to the exam schedule and syllabus. The Central government announced the Agnipath program, and this exam is for Agniveer recruitment. On joinindianarmy.nic.in, candidates can expect their admit cards by April 5, 2023.

Candidates who are eligible to download the Admit Card online must visit the Indian Army's official website and follow the easy instructions below:

• To access the website, visit joinindianarmy.nic.in and enter the captcha code.

• To access your admit card 2023, locate the Agnipath Section tab and click on it.

• On the following page, you can see a download Indian Army Agniveer Hall Ticket 2023.

• Use your login credentials to log in; If you are not a registered user, you can enlist yourself first.

• To obtain your Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2023, enter your user ID.

• You will see admit card on the screen, which you can download from this location. Before downloading the admit card, check each and every one of the details.