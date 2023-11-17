NEET PG Special Stray Vacancy Round 2023 registration opens today

With an end goal to fill vacant postgraduate medical seats, the medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has declared a special stray vacancy round for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (Postgraduate) (NEET PG) counselling 2023.

As indicated by the timetable, the registration for counselling will begin on Friday, November 17. Eligible applicants can apply for the special stray vacancy round on the official site at mcc.nic.in. The deadline for registration is November 22.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has given the test schedule for 2024. As indicated by the official notice, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 will be conducted on March 3. The NBE exam calendar 2024 can be obtained on the official site at natboard.edu.in.

NEET PG Special Stray: Overview Applicants should take note that the NEET PG Counselling 2023 special stray vacancy round is being coordinated for leftover seats in postgraduate medical colleges. Only those applicants who satisfy the eligibility for this round will be allocated admission to these seats. Here are NEET PG Counselling 2023 special stray vacancy eligibility necessities: • Applicants should avoid any seat either in the All India Quota or state quota. • Applicants who come under the ‘Not Eligible’ are those who didn't join the allotted seat in the MCC round 3 onwards. • The applicants who joined seats in last rounds won't be allowed an opportunity to upgrade their seats.

NEET PG counselling special stray vacancy round 2023: How to apply? Step 1: Visit the NEET PG Counselling website at mcc.nic.in Step 2: On the homepage, find and press the NEET PG Counselling special stray vacancy registration link. Step 3: Register with the needed credentials. Step 4: Enter the mandatory options and upload documents followed by payment of fees and then submit. Step 5: Save and download the confirmation page for later. NEET PG counselling special stray vacancy round 2023: Fee The registration fee is ₹1000/ - for UR/EWS class applicants and ₹500/ - for ST/SC/OBC/PwD class applicants for AIQ. For deemed universities, the charge is ₹5000/. For additional related details, applicants can look at the official site of MCC.

NEET PG Counselling 2023: Schedule • Fresh registration, payment: November 17 to 22 • Choice-filling and choice-locking: November 18 to 22 • Processing of seat allotment: November 23 to 24 • Publication of result: November 24 • Reporting at allotted college: November 25 to 30. NEET PG Counselling 2023: Highlights • The security deposit of those applicants who don't join their assigned seats in this round will be forfeited. • Such applicants will be suspended from taking the NEET PG test for the next year. • The information of those applicants who got allotted seats in the special stray vacancy round will be shared to states.

• Applicants who got allotted seats by MCC in the AIQ round will be suspended from taking admission in state NEET PG counselling.