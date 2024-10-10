Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024: Apply for 545 posts, check more details

Beginning on October 28, 2024, the ITBP will begin accepting applications for multiple positions. Until November 26, 2024, interested applicants may register on the official ITBP website at itbpolice

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
For the positions of Constable (Driver) in the General Central Service, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) is currently accepting applications from eligible male Indian residents. The interested candidates can apply at the official website at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. 
The application form must be submitted by November 6th. The goal of the ITBP hiring campaign is to fill 545 open Constable (Driver) positions. 

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024: Application Fees

While SC/ST applicants and ex-servicemen are exempt from paying the Rs 100 application fee, candidates in the General, OBC, and EWS categories are required to do so online.

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024: Eligibility

Age Limit: Candidates must be between the ages of 21 and 27. According to the government laws, candidates from reserved groups will be granted a relaxation in the age restriction.
Educational requirement: Candidates must have passed Class 10 from an recognised school or board.
Driving Licence: It is required to have a current Heavy Motor Vehicle (HMV) driving licence.

ITBP Constable Driver Posts: How To Apply?

Step 1: Log on to the official website at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, press the new user registration button.
Step 3: Fill in the needed details and generate a User ID and Password.
Step 4: After logging in, continue with the application procedure and key in the required details.
Step 5: Submit the application fee and press on proceed.
Step 6: Save the form and take a hard copy for the future.

ITBP Constable: Overview

Operating under the Ministry of Home Affairs of the Government of India, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBPF) is a Central Armed Police Force (CAPF). High altitude operations are the area of expertise for the ITBP, a border guarding police unit. The ITBP is assigned to patrol the India-China border between Karakoram Pass in Ladakh and Jachep La in Arunachal Pradesh. 
With a competitive pay scale ranging from Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100 at Level 3, the ITBP recruitment drive seeks to fill 545 Constable (Driver) vacancies. The job will be spread across multiple sites in India, which makes it a perfect chance for anyone looking to work for a reputable organisation. The department will make an announcement later regarding the date of the written exam.

Topics :ITBPIndian policepolice vacancies

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 6:05 PM IST

