Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Education / News / University of East Anglia declares £4000 scholarship for Indian graduates

University of East Anglia declares £4000 scholarship for Indian graduates

The University of East Anglia (UEA) has declares a dedicated scholarship of £4,000 annually for Indian students for whole programme in biomedical science within the UK's NHS

Student, Study, School, Class, Students
Student, Study, School, Class, Students (Photo: Shutterstock)
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 5:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A dedicated scholarship for Indian students wishing to enrol in the BSc Biomedical Science program has been announced by the University of East Anglia (UEA). Additionally, the National Health Services (NHS) will provide the students with a placement year.
Dr Mark Williams, Associate Professor, School of Biological Sciences, University of East Anglia, UK stated, “This scholarship represents our commitment to nurturing global talent in Biomedical Science. By combining financial support with our innovative NHS placement year, we have created a fantastic opportunity for students to receive world-class education and invaluable hands-on experience in the UK healthcare sector. We believe this programme will empower the next generation of biomedical scientists to make significant contributions to global healthcare.”

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

About the scholarship programme by University of East Anglia (UEA) 

For Indian students who wish to enrol in this degree and pursue a career in biomedical science with the NHS in the UK, this scholarship provides substantial financial assistance. The scholarship is worth £4,000 a year for the duration of the programme.
With a focus on real-world applications, the four-year Biomedical Science degree program seeks to provide students with both advanced theoretical knowledge and practical abilities.
In the third year, there is an optional NHS placement year. This placement is dependent upon the student's academic performance and aptitude, as well as availability and demand. 
Biomedical Science (BSc Hons) and Biomedicine (BSc Hons) are the two degree options available to students in this program. According to the press release, the first-year curriculum is the same for both, enabling students to choose their area of specialisation as they advance.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Canada to set 24-hour work week limit for international students soon

Australia to cap enrolment of international students at 270,000 in 2025

Foreign students face uncertain future amid global immigration crackdown

Amid surging immigration, crackdown ensnares students studying abroad

Premium

How India's brain drain and foreign students dip led to $6 billion deficit

Topics :Foreign studentsIndian students abroadmedical policy

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 5:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story