Students who have shown up in the Jharkhand Board Class 10 exam 2024 can take a look at their results online on Friday, April 19, after its announcement by the Jharkhand Academic Committee (JAC).

The Jharkhand Board Class 10 result was announced today on April 19 at 11:30 am at the official website.

JAC 10th Result 2024: Topper List This year Jyotsna Jyoti of Indira Gandhi Girls School, Hazaribagh has topped the JAC 10th result by obtaining 99.2 percent marks. Sana Sanjori got second with 98.6 percent marks. Karishma Kumari and Srishti Saumya were the third toppers with 98.4 percent marks. This year, 90.39 percent of students passed the class 10 examination which is a huge drop from last year's 95.38 percent. Students can look at their score once the link to check the result is activated on the official site at jacresults.com. The JAC Annual Secondary Examination was held between February 6 to February 26 from 9:45 am to 1:05 pm. The JAC 10th examination was conducted at 1,238 centres state-wise.

205110 students (54 percent) have passed in the first division. JAC 10th result was declared by Jharkhand Academic Council Chairman Dr Anil Kumar Mahato. During this, Secretary of School Education and Literacy Department Umashankar Singh, Director of Secondary Education Utkarsh Gupta and Secretary SD Tigga were also there. Interestingly, JAC has announced the result in April itself.

JAC 10th Result 2024: Steps to check result via official website

• Go to the official website of Jharkhand Board at jacresults.com

• On the home page, Open the link “Result of Annual Secondary Examination 2024"

• Fill in details, like your roll number and date of birth and submit

• View your result and download it.

• Students can take a printout of their result for later use.

JAC 10th Result 2024: Steps to check result via Digilocker App

• Go to the DigiLocker website or open the application.

• Sign up/log in to DigiLocker utilising your credentials (Aadhar number or mobile number)

• Route to the DigiLocker Dashboard

• Press on the import documents option

• Choose Jharkhand Academic Council, Ranchi from the list Select 2024 as the exam year

• Submit relevant details like roll number, DOB, and send

• The JAC 10th board marksheet will be displayed on the student's DigiLocker account.

• Download the JAC scorecard and take a printout for later.

JAC 10th Result 2024: Press Conference

JAC Matric Results 2024 were announced during a press conference at 11:30 am. Jharkhand Board has announced the result during a press conference. The Board will likewise uncover other significant information, for example, gender-wise pass percentage, overall pass percentage, district-wise pass percentage and overall Topper's List alongside other applicable information.

How many students showed up in the JAC class 10th test this year?

As indicated by JAC data, 4,21,678 students showed up for the JAC matriculation exams this year. In 2023, the passing percentage of students in the exam was 95.38%.