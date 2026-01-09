F&O Trade: Analyst suggests bear spread on Nifty for Jan 9; check levels
Short build up is seen in the Nifty Futures, where Open interest rose by 17 per cent along with price fall of 1 per cent, said Nandish Shah, technical research analyst at HDFC Securities.
Nandish Shah Mumbai
Listen to This Article
Derivative Strategy on Nifty index
Bear Spread Strategy on Nifty
- Buy NIFTY (20-Jan Expiry) 25,800 PUT at ₹106 & simultaneously sell 25,600 PUT at Rs 55
- Lot Size 65
- Maximum Loss ₹3,315 If Nifty closes at or above 25,800 on 20 January expiry.
- Maximum profit ₹9,685 If NIFTY closes at or below 25,600 on 20 January expiry.
- Breakeven Point ₹25749
- Risk Reward Ratio 1: 2.92
- Approx margin required ₹34,000
Rationale:
- Short build up is seen in the Nifty Futures, where Open interest rose by 17 per cent along with price fall of 1 per cent.
- Short-term trend of the Nifty turned weak as it closed below its 20 and 50 day exponential moving average (EMA).
- Nifty open interest put call ratio fell sharply to 0.67 levels from 0.89 levels on the back of call writing at 26,000-26,100 levels.
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) Oscillator is in falling mode and placed below 50, suggesting strength in the downtrend.
Note : It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20%
(Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is a senior technical/derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.)
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 8:13 AM IST