F&O Trade: Analyst suggests bear spread on Nifty for Jan 9; check levels

Derivative Strategy on Nifty index

Bear Spread Strategy on Nifty

Buy NIFTY (20-Jan Expiry) 25,800 PUT at ₹106 & simultaneously sell 25,600 PUT at Rs 55

Lot Size 65

Maximum Loss ₹3,315 If Nifty closes at or above 25,800 on 20 January expiry.

Maximum profit ₹9,685 If NIFTY closes at or below 25,600 on 20 January expiry.

Breakeven Point ₹25749

Risk Reward Ratio 1: 2.92

Approx margin required ₹34,000

Rationale:

Short build up is seen in the Nifty Futures, where Open interest rose by 17 per cent along with price fall of 1 per cent.

Short-term trend of the Nifty turned weak as it closed below its 20 and 50 day exponential moving average (EMA).

Nifty open interest put call ratio fell sharply to 0.67 levels from 0.89 levels on the back of call writing at 26,000-26,100 levels.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) Oscillator is in falling mode and placed below 50, suggesting strength in the downtrend.

Note : It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20%

(Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is a senior technical/derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.)