JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Answer Key at official website, Check details

Candidates can view the answer key at jeemain.nta.nic.in, the exam's official website for the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Answer Key

New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 12:26 PM IST
Along with answer keys, NTA has also published candidates’ recorded responses and question papers. NTA said that candidates who want to challenge the provisional answer key and displayed responses can do it. The last date to raise objections is till April 21, 2023. For each representation, a candidate has to pay ₹200/- as a fee per question challenged.
The answer keys for the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main 2023 session 2) April session have been made available by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Using their application number and date of birth, candidates who took the BE/BTech exam in session 2 can access the JEE Main provisional answer keys at jeemain.nta.nic.in. 



JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Answer Key
NTA will release the final answer key after reviewing the candidates' feedback. The final answer key will reflect any modifications made to the provisional answer key if necessary. It is impossible to challenge the final key.


JEE Main session 2 results will be published alongside/after the final key is delivered. Candidates' all-India ranks will also be mentioned in session 2 results.
The JEE Main Session 2 was held on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15 by the NTA. The JEE Mains provisional answer key, along with the question papers with recorded responses, have been made available on jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023 for papers 1- BE, BTech, paper 2A- BArch, and paper 2B- BPlanning. On April 19, the link to the JEE Main answer key challenge was made available.

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 12:26 PM IST

