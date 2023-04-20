JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Answer Key at official website, Check details

The answer keys for the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main 2023 session 2) April session have been made available by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Using their application number and date of birth, candidates who took the BE/BTech exam in session 2 can access the JEE Main provisional answer keys at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Along with answer keys, NTA has also published candidates’ recorded responses and question papers. NTA said that candidates who want to challenge the provisional answer key and displayed responses can do it. The last date to raise objections is till April 21, 2023. For each representation, a candidate has to pay ₹200/- as a fee per question challenged.