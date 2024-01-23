EMRS Result 2023-24 announced online for Teaching and Non-Teaching posts

Eklavya Model Residential Schools has announced the EMRS Result 2023. The subject-by-subject results of those who took the recruitment exam can be found on the EMRS website at emrs.tribal.gov.in.

The EMRS Result 2023-24 has been declared by the National Education Society for Tribal Students (Homes). The written exam occurred on December 16 and 17, and December 23 and 24, 2023.

The results relate to different Teaching and Non-Teaching posts, including Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Principal, Hostel Warden, Lab Attendant, and Accountant. Both the outcomes and the EMRS Cut-Off 2024 can be available on the official website of EMRS.

EMRS Result 2023: Steps to check

Go to the official website of EMRS at emrs.tribal.gov.in.

On the home page, press on the EMRS Answer Key 2023 link available.

A fresh page will appear where applicants will have to fill in the login details.

Press on submit and the answer key will be showcased on the screen.

View the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy for later.

EMRS Result 2023-24: Essential

On January 3, 2024, the OMR answer sheet and answer key were made available, and the objection window remained open until January 6, 2024.

EMRS intends to fill about 6329 TGT, Hostel Warden posts, and 2266 PGT positions. The registration cycle was conducted in July-August 2023. For additional related details, applicants can view the official website of EMRS.

Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) 2024: After exam

The people who finish the test will be welcome to the EMRS Document Verification (DV) round, which is the next phase of the selection strategy. The exam officials will give data about the date, time, and area of the DV cycle straightaway.

Candidates would be required to present their original certificates to verify their eligibility or reservation claims, which would include information about their age, educational background, category (SC, ST, OBC, EWS, PwBD, ESM), and any other relevant documents.

As a result, it is suggested that they always have the aforementioned docs on hand. It is suggested that shortlisted applicants do often visit the official page and their registered email for the recent data.

Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS): Overview

Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) are a progression of free residential schools in India, overseen by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India. They were founded under a government drive aimed toward giving quality middle and high school training to students from Scheduled Tribes (ST) in remote regions.

EMRS are important for the extensive attempts to address educational gaps for marginalised communities in India. They were established with the target of giving a chance to quality training, bridging any issues in educational standards between the tribal and non-tribal students.