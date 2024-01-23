Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

EMRS Result 2023-24 announced online for Teaching and Non-Teaching posts

EMRS Result 2023-24 has been announced online. Applicants can download the EMRS Result 2024 for all positions of TGT PGT JSA Lab attendants and so on

Results, Exam results

EMRS 2024

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Eklavya Model Residential Schools has announced the EMRS Result 2023. The subject-by-subject results of those who took the recruitment exam can be found on the EMRS website at emrs.tribal.gov.in.
The EMRS Result 2023-24 has been declared by the National Education Society for Tribal Students (Homes). The written exam occurred on December 16 and 17, and December 23 and 24, 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The results relate to different Teaching and Non-Teaching posts, including Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Principal, Hostel Warden, Lab Attendant, and Accountant. Both the outcomes and the EMRS Cut-Off 2024 can be available on the official website of EMRS.

EMRS Result 2023: Steps to check

Go to the official website of EMRS at emrs.tribal.gov.in.
On the home page, press on the EMRS Answer Key 2023 link available.
A fresh page will appear where applicants will have to fill in the login details.
Press on submit and the answer key will be showcased on the screen.
View the answer key and download the page.
Keep a hard copy for later.

EMRS Result 2023-24: Essential

On January 3, 2024, the OMR answer sheet and answer key were made available, and the objection window remained open until January 6, 2024.
EMRS intends to fill about 6329 TGT, Hostel Warden posts, and 2266 PGT positions. The registration cycle was conducted in July-August 2023. For additional related details, applicants can view the official website of EMRS. 

Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) 2024: After exam

The people who finish the test will be welcome to the EMRS Document Verification (DV) round, which is the next phase of the selection strategy. The exam officials will give data about the date, time, and area of the DV cycle straightaway.
Candidates would be required to present their original certificates to verify their eligibility or reservation claims, which would include information about their age, educational background, category (SC, ST, OBC, EWS, PwBD, ESM), and any other relevant documents.
As a result, it is suggested that they always have the aforementioned docs on hand. It is suggested that shortlisted applicants do often visit the official page and their registered email for the recent data.

Also Read

BPSC Teacher Recruitment Result 2023 at bpsc.bih.nic.in soon

BPSC Bihar Teacher Result 2023 soon at official website; details inside

Hostel wardens, staff to undergo professional training amid Kota suicides

TN TRB notifies 2222 teacher vacancies in Tamil Nadu; all details inside

Bihar Board Exam Dates 2024: BSEB announces class 10, 12 exam dates

Canada imposes 2-year cap on student visas, reducing new visas by 35%

JSSC CGL admit card released and exam dates 2024 out at jssc.nic.in

CTET January Provisional Answer Key 2024 expected to be out by January 24

Weather impacts schooling, make hybrid learning plan: Atishi to officials

Coaching centres study age-limit guidelines of education ministry

Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS): Overview

Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) are a progression of free residential schools in India, overseen by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India. They were founded under a government drive aimed toward giving quality middle and high school training to students from Scheduled Tribes (ST) in remote regions.
EMRS are important for the extensive attempts to address educational gaps for marginalised communities in India. They were established with the target of giving a chance to quality training, bridging any issues in educational standards between the tribal and non-tribal students.

Topics : exam results government of India indian government education

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayWPL 2024 full scheduleBudget LIVE UpdatesAyodhya Donation Advantage.Medi Assist HealthZee Entertainment Enterprises Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon