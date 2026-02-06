GATE 2026: Exams to held from tomorrow, check last-minute guidelines, tips

For engineering graduates, the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, or GATE, is a crucial national examination. IIT Guwahati will administer the GATE 2026 exam, which will begin nationwide on February 7.

Before entering the exam room, candidates who have applied for GATE 2026 must get their admit cards from the official website and thoroughly review all of the guidelines provided. For more related details, candidates can check the IIT GATE official website.

All about the GATE 2026 examination

Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, will commence the GATE 2026 exams from tomorrow, February 7, 2026. The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2026 will be conducted on February 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and the second will be from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The exam will consist of 30 exam papers. A candidate can show up for one or two of the 30 test papers. The examination for all examination papers will be conducted in Computer-Based Testing (CBT) mode, where candidates will be able to witness the questions on a computer screen. GATE 2026 exam guidelines GATE candidates who will show up for the exam can check the guidelines given below: Before appearing at the exam hall, candidates will need to carry the hall tickets to the exam centre. They must thoroughly cross-check their hall tickets before the exam. Candidates will be allowed to occupy their allotted seats 40 minutes before the commencement of the examination. They can log in and start reading the instructions 20 minutes before the examination begins.

Calculators, mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, electronic/communication devices, wallets, books, papers, loose sheets, data or handbooks, tables, pen/pencil box/pouch, analogue/digital/smart watches are strictly banned in the exam centre and if candidates found in any such possession will be disqualified immediately regardless of whether they use them or not. A scribble pad will be provided for rough work. The candidates should write their name and registration number on the scribble pad before using it. GATE 2026 marking pattern Three different question kinds are included in the GATE 2026 exam papers: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. Negative marking will result from selecting the wrong response in an MCQ.

ALSO READ: Anthropic's Claude Opus 4.6 AI model improves reasoning, task handling 1/3 of a mark will be subtracted for a wrong response on a 1-mark multiple-choice question. Similarly, for a 2-mark multiple-choice question, a wrong response will result in a deduction of 2/3 of a mark. What is the GATE exam? ALSO READ: DSSSB Admit Card 2026: How to check hall tickets for Feb-March exams? What after GATE exams 2026? After clearing the GATE exam, you can select from several distinct career and educational pathways depending on your score and interests. These are as follows: In India, the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a nationwide examination. It evaluates knowledge of undergraduate courses in disciplines such as science, engineering, technology, architecture, business, the arts, and the humanities. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) administer the exams on behalf of the Ministry of Education.