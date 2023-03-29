JEE Main Admit Card 2023 for Session 2 to release soon on website

The e-admit card for the JEE Main Session-II exam is likely to be released soon. According to the official notification, the admit card was to be released in the fourth week of March. Candidates who have registered for the second session of the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2023, will be able to view and download their admit cards from the NTA's official website after the release.

Students can appear for the examination at the specified centre on the date and at the shift or time indicated in their documents after downloading the admit card from the NTA website. Candidates can download their admit card by following the steps listed below once it is made available.

JEE Main Admit Card 2023: Detail to download

• Visit the NTA's official website at http://jeemain.nta.nic.in/

• Go to the "Candidates Activity" section on the home page.

• Click on the link for the JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card 2023.

• On the redirected page, enter your information, such as your application number and date of birth.

• Your JEE Main session 2 hall ticket number will appear on the screen as soon as you enter the information.

• Download the admit card for later use.

• Read the directions referenced in the admit card carefully to steer clear of any confusion during the test.

