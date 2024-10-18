JEE Mains 2025: Exam schedule to be announced soon on official website

The JEE Main 2025 exam schedule is anticipated to be released shortly by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on nta.ac.in, its official website. On October 17, 2025, a notification was released by the NTA, which included the announcement of its new website. When the schedule is released to the public, candidates who are interested in taking the JEE 2025 can view and download it on the NTA website. Also, the testing agency has announced that the optional questions for Section B of the Joint Entrance Examination (Main)-2025 Examination will no longer be available. The agency added in a separate announcement that the registration procedure will start soon on the official website for JEE Main 2025 i.e, jeemain.nta.ac.in. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

NTA JEE Mains 2025: About the exam timetable

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains is held twice a year. In addition, JEE Mains 2025 will be administered in two stages, meaning that the top score will be considered for JEE Advance, the next step. The official NTA website will provide the actual dates for the JEE 2025 Mains exam.

As soon as the anticipated JEE Main exam date is announced, candidates should monitor the NTA official website. The official test dates can be used by candidates to assist them better plan their preparation strategy so they can finish the JEE Mains syllabus on time. The National Testing Agency administers the JEE 2025 exam in order to provide admission to all IITs, NITs, and other GFTIs.

JEE Mains 2025: How to download exam Dates?

Candidates can take the below-given steps to view and download the JEE Mains 2025 official exam calendar from the NTA's official website.

• Visit the NTA’s official website at ‘nta.ac.in’ in the browser

• On the homepage, go to the NTA tab available on the screen

• Candidates will search the notification with ‘NTA JEE Main Exam Dates 2025’ and press the available link

• After pressing on the link, the JEE Main 2025 Exam time table PDF will showcased on the screen

• Download the JEE Mains 2025 exam calendar for future use.

NTA JEE Mains 2025: Revised exam pattern

India's national entrance test for engineering programs is called JEE Main. There are three parts to the test: maths, chemistry, and physics. There are 30 questions altogether in each part, with part A consisting of 20 multiple-choice (MCQ) questions and Section B consisting of 10 numerical questions.

Candidates must respond to all five of the numerical questions in Section B under the updated format, regardless of how challenging they are. JEE Mains scoring system is still the same: 4 marks are given for each right answer, and one mark is subtracted for wrong responses.

NTA JEE Mains 2025: Official statement

According to NTA's official statement, NTA included an option in Section B of each topic in the JEE (Main) test that allowed applicants to attempt any five of the ten questions since JEE (Main) 2021, which was implemented during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to address the difficulties caused by the pandemic, this change was made temporarily. It has been in effect for the JEE (Main) exam till 2024.

It has been decided to stop the optional question selection since the UN World Health Organization (WHO) declared the COVID-19 pandemic to be over on May 5, 2023. There would be no options for selection in JEE (Mains) 2025 for Paper 1 (BE/BTech), Paper 2A (BArch), and Paper 2B (B Planning), and the exam structure would revert to its original format, with Section B consisting of just five questions per subject. Candidates would have to attempt all five questions.

Since 2019, the NTA has been tasked by the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India, with administering the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main). The registration process for the online application form for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main)-2025 will begin soon.