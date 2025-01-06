From today, January 6, 2025, all Patna government and private schools, up to class 8, will remain closed. According to the weather office on Sunday, Bihar is currently experiencing a cold wave, with many regions seeing lowest temperatures of 10 degrees Celsius or below. The Patna district administration has mandated that all public and private schools up to class 8 be closed until January 11 due to the extreme winter.

According to the DM Chandra Shekhar Singh, classes will resume at 9 am and until 3.30 pm from classes 9 onward. So, the directive does not apply to academic activities that are connected to board exams. On January 1, Singh ordered all government and private schools to stop academic activities before 9 am and after 4 pm.

Bihar weather update 2025

According to the Met office, the state's coldest temperature on Sunday was 6.7 degrees Celsius in Motihari, followed by Saran (6.9°C), Dehri (7°C), Samastipur (9.2°C), Vaishali (9.8°C), and Patna (10°C). With temperatures between 10.1°C and 10.5°C, cold weather was also reported in Saharsa, Banka, Valmikinagar, Darbhanga, and Kishanganj.

Some parts of Bihar had dense fog during the day, and the weather forecast indicates that during the next two to three days, severe dense fog will be there in a number of locations.

Due to the poor visibility caused by the heavy fog, two flights from Patna were canceled and up to six were delayed on Sunday. When Delhi airport reported no visibility at 5.30am on Sunday, the minimum visibility at Patna airport decreased to 150m.

Other state’s schools closed due to cold waves

• The district administration of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, has also mandated that all schools up to Class 8 remain closed until January 11. Higher education Schools will not open till after 9 a.m. Authorities have warned to take severe measures against schools who don't follow these rules.

• Because of the continuing cold wave, the state government of Jharkhand has ordered all government and private schools from kindergarten to Class 8 to be closed from January 7 to January 13. The purpose of this decision is to protect kids from cold weather.

• Until Class 8, Lucknow's schools will be closed until January 11. This closure, which would be in effect from January 4 to January 11, was confirmed by an order issued by Suryapal Gangwar, the district magistrate.

Online classes will be held from January 4 to January 11 for students in Classes 9 to 12, unless a holiday has been announced. When online learning is not an option, higher education institutions will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Due to the cold, Chandigarh has updated its school calendar. Online classes will start at 9 am, and in-person classes for students to Class 8 have been suspended.