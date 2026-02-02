Class 11 JKBOSE Result 2026 out today, check jkbose.jk.gov.in for details

JKBOSE Class 11 results 2026 Out: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is set to declare the Class 11 examination results today, Monday, after 11:30 am. The results are likely to be posted on the official JKBOSE website once announced.

The Jammu and Kashmir board held the Class 11 winter session examinations between November 19 and December 13, 2025.

“The results are complete, and we are hopeful to officially declare it tomorrow. We have decided to announce it after 11:30 am,” Chairman JK Board of School Education (JKBOSE) Ghulam Hassan Sheikh told the media yesterday.