HBSE board exams 2026: Haryana class 10th and 12th datesheet released

HBSE Class 12 Exam Datesheet: The Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE) has released the Class 12 exam date sheet for the 2025-26 session. The development amid growing expectations among students and parents, who have been awaiting the timetable to finalise their preparation plans.

The exam's timing and date are specified in the schedule. The class 12 exam will begin on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, and end on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, according to the schedule that has been made public.

Exams for class 10 will begin on Thursday, February 26, 2026, and end on Friday, March 20, 2026. Exams will be administered offline at the designated locations.

The exam will take place between 12:30 and 3:30 p.m. All ordinary students as well as those in various categories, such as HOS Fresh, Re-appear, Compartment, Additional, and Improvement, are covered by this datesheet. Exams will be administered offline at the designated locations. HBSE board examinations datesheet 2026: Steps to download · Visit the official website of HBSE at bseh.org.in · Check the "Announcements" column on the left. · Choose "Date Sheet." The screen will switch to a new page. · Take a printout of the HBSE class 10 or 12th date sheet 2025 after downloading it.

· Save it and make a copy of it. HBSE 10th Date Sheet 2026 · Thursday, February 26, 2026: Mathematics (Standard / Basic) · Saturday, February 28, 2026: Hindi · Thursday, March 5, 2026: English · Saturday, March 7, 2026: Sanskrit / Urdu · Thursday, March 12, 2026: Science · Monday, March 16, 2026: Social Science · Wednesday, March 18, 2026: Punjabi / IT-ITES · Friday, March 20, 2026: NSQF subjects.

HBSE 12th Date Sheet 2026 · Wednesday, February 25, 2026: English Core / English Elective · Friday, February 27, 2026: Political Science · Monday, March 2, 2026: Physics / Economics · Tuesday, March 3, 2026: Physical Education · Friday, March 6, 2026: History / Biology · Monday, March 9, 2026: Chemistry / Accountancy / Public Administration · Wednesday, March 11, 2026: Computer Science / IT-ITES · Thursday, March 12, 2026: Agriculture / Philosophy · Friday, March 13, 2026: Sociology · Tuesday, March 17, 2026: Mathematics · Wednesday, March 18, 2026: Sanskrit / Urdu

· Thursday, March 19, 2026: Home Science · Friday, March 20, 2026: Psychology · Tuesday, March 24, 2026: Hindi Core / Hindi Elective · Friday, March 27, 2026: Geography · Saturday, March 28, 2026: Business Studies · Monday, March 30, 2026: Punjabi / Sanskrit Sahitya · Wednesday, April 1, 2026: NSQF subjects · Wednesday, April 1, 2026: Sanskrit Vyakaran Part-2. HBSE board examinations 2026: Guidelines · Students must appear in the examination on the production of a valid Admit Card with a scanned photograph. · Differently Able (i) Blind candidates (ii) Dyslexic & Spastic candidates (iii) Deaf & Dumb candidates (iv) Benchmarks Disabilities (v) Permanently disabled who cannot write with their own hands, must be given along with the services of an amanuensis, an extra time of 20 minutes per hour, answering each paper.