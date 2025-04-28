JKBOSE Class 12 result 2025 expected to be out by April 30 at jkbose.nic.in

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) is likely to release the Class 12 results 2025 by the end of this month.

As per reports, the result is expected to be announced by April 30, 2025. However, the board has not released any official information in this regard.

Once the board announces the result, students can check their marks through the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in, using login credentials.

The Board conducted JKBOSE Class 12 exams between February 20 and March 20. Students need to score at least 33 per cent marks in each subject to clear the exam. In case students fail to achieve the minimum marks, they will have to re-appear for the compartment examination.

How to check and download the JKBOSE Class 12 results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2025:

Visit the official website, i.e., jkbose.nic.in.

On the homepage, check for the Class 12 Result tab and click on it.

Then enter your login credentials, and a new login page will appear on your screen.

Your JKBOSE Class 12 result will appear on the screen.

Students can download and print out a copy of it for future reference.

JKBOSE Class 12 results 2025: Details mentioned on scorecard

Here is the list of details mentioned on the scorecard:

Student’s name

Roll Number

Registration Number

Total Marks Scored.

Grades obtained

Status (Pass/Fail)

Father’s Name

Mother’s Name

Date of Birth (DOB)

Subject-wise grade point

Cumulative average grade point

JKBOSE Class 12 results 2025: Key information

The online mark sheet is provisional, and students are advised to collect original certificates from their schools after the result declaration. Students who are not happy with their scores can apply for re-evaluation, provided they scored at least 20% in the subject. The re-evaluation fee is Rs 495 for each paper.