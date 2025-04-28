PSEB 10th results 2025 date: Results likely to be out soon at pseb.ac.in

PSEB 10th results 2025: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will soon release the Class 10 results 2025 on its official website. The official information on the board results is not out yet.Once the results are out, candidates can check the results through the official website, pseb.ac.in using their login credentials. The board conducted the 10th class examination from March 10 to April 17 this year at different centres across Punjab.

PSEB Results 2025 Date: When & Where To Check Punjab Board Class 10th Results

How to check and download the Punjab Board Class 10th results?

Here are the simple steps to check and download Punjab Board Results 2025:

Visit the official website, pseb.ac.in.

On the homepage, check for the Punjab Board Class 10 exam results link.

Enter your login credentials, i.e., roll number and date of birth.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Students can download and take a printout for future reference.

How to check the Punjab Board class 10th results via DigiLocker?

Here are the simple steps to download the Punjab Board class 10th result via DigiLocker:

Visit the official website, i.e., digilocker.gov.in.

Log in to your existing account or create a new account if you are a new user.

On the new page, look for the “Education” section.

From the list of education boards, select “Punjab School Education Board (PSEB)”.

Then click on the “PSEB Class 10 Results 2025” link.

Verify your account by entering your Aadhaar number.

Once the account is verified, the result will be displayed on the screen.

How to check the PSEB 10 results via SMS?

Here are the steps to check PSEB 10th results via SMS:

Open the messaging app on your device.

Type a new message: PB10 <Roll Number>.

Send the message to 56767650.

Students will receive the Class 10 result via SMS shortly after.

Punjab Board PSEB 10th results 2025: What are the details mentioned on the scorecard?

Here is the list of details mentioned on the pseb 10th results:

Candidate's name

Roll number

Subjects and code

Date of birth

School name

Final results

Division

Status

PSEB 10th results 2025: When will the hard copies of marksheets be available?

The results downloaded through the official website will be provisional, and students are advised to collect the original mark sheets through their respective schools once the results are announced.

Punjab Board class 10th results: Minimum marks to pass the board results?

To pass the exams, students need to score at least 33 per cent marks. Some subjects include both theory and practical components, students have to pass each section separately.

PSEB 10th results 2025: Previous year results

Last year, the board announced the PSEB class 10th results on April 18, 2024. Based on last year's trend, the results are expected to be out soon.

Over 2,81,098 students appeared for the Class 10 exams last year, out of which 2,73,348 successfully passed the examination. The PSEB Class 10 exams were held in over 2,800 exam centres.

PSEB 10th Result 2025: Last year's pass percentage

The overall pass percentage in the PSEB 10th exam 2024 was 97.24 per cent. In the exam, girls outperformed boys, with the pass percentage of female students being 98.11 per cent.

Aditi of Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana, topped the PSEB 10th exam, followed by Elisha Sharma (rank 2) and Karmanpreet Kaur (rank 3).

