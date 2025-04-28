TS SSC 10th results 2025 are likely to be out soon at bse.telangana.gov.in

Students can check and download their results through the official website -- bse.telangana.gov.in by entering their login details.
Apart from the Telangana SSC 10th results 2025, the board will also announce important statistics like the number of students registered, appeared, passed, overall pass percentage and toppers’ list.
TS SSC 10th results 2025: Over 5 lakh students registered
This year, over 5 lakh students appeared for the class 10th board exams (2,58,895 boys and 2,50,508 girls). The board has appointed 2,650 chief superintendents, 2,650 departmental officers, and 28,100 invigilators to supervise the students in around 2650 exam centres.
How to check and download the TS SSC results 2025?
Here are the simple steps to check and download the TS SSC results 2025:
Visit the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in.
On the home page, check for the ‘S.S.C. Public Examinations April 2025 Results’ link.
Enter your hall ticket number in the required field
Your TS SSC 10th Result 2025 will appear on the screen
Students can download and take a printout for future reference.