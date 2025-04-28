TS SSC 10th results 2025 are likely to be out soon at bse.telangana.gov.in

Students can check and download their results through the official website -- bse.telangana.gov.in by entering their login details.

Apart from the Telangana SSC 10th results 2025, the board will also announce important statistics like the number of students registered, appeared, passed, overall pass percentage and toppers’ list.

TS SSC 10th results 2025: Over 5 lakh students registered

This year, over 5 lakh students appeared for the class 10th board exams (2,58,895 boys and 2,50,508 girls). The board has appointed 2,650 chief superintendents, 2,650 departmental officers, and 28,100 invigilators to supervise the students in around 2650 exam centres.

How to check and download the TS SSC results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the TS SSC results 2025:

Visit the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in.

On the home page, check for the ‘S.S.C. Public Examinations April 2025 Results’ link.

Enter your hall ticket number in the required field

Your TS SSC 10th Result 2025 will appear on the screen

Students can download and take a printout for future reference.

How to check TS SSC results 2025 Manabadi via SMS?

To check the TS SSC results 2025 through SMS, students first need to open the messaging application on their phone. Then type TS10ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263.

Your mark sheet will be sent to your mobile phone directly.

TS SSC results 2025: Details mentioned on the mark sheet?

Here is the list of details mentioned on the TS SSC results 2025:

Board name

Exam name

The student's name and personal details, roll number, etc.

Marks/grades obtained in each subject.

Total marks/overall grade obtained.

Pass/fail status

Other details

TS SSC 10th results: Revaluation details

In case students are not happy with their marks, they can apply for recounting or reverification of their answer sheets. The application window for the same generally opens once the results are out.

The recounting fee for per subject is Rs 500, while the recertification fee is Rs 1000 per subject (including an evaluated answer sheet).

For more details, students are advised to visit the official website of the BSE Telangana after the results are declared.

TS SSC 2025: Official websites to check results

Students can access their marks through the following websites:

bse.telangana.gov.in

results.bsetelangana.org

When were the results announced last year?

Last year, BSE Telangana announced the SSC results on April 30. The board has not confirmed any official date and time for this year's results.