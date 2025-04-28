UPSC NDA 1 result 2025: Announcement expected soon, here's how to check

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is set to announce the results for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination (I) 2025 soon. Candidates will be able to check their results on the official website, upsc.gov.in.

Students can use their roll number and other login information to view their UPSC NDA 1 2025 results once they are announced. The results will be declared in a roll-number wise format followed by name-wise information. For 406 NDA and NA positions, this exam is being administered.

Qualified candidates' roll numbers are provided in PDF format. Those who pass the NDA written exam are invited to the SSB interview. On April 13, 2025, the NDA 1 2025 written exam was administered. Within 15 days of the final result being published, the written exam marksheet is made available.

NDA 1 Results 2025: How to Download?

• Go to the official website of UPSC

• Press the result link that says, ‘National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination result’ on the UPSC home page

• NDA result will display on a new page in the PDF form

• Candidates can find their roll numbers and names in the result PDF via Ctrl+F

• If their roll numbers and names are in the result PDF, this means candidates have qualified the exam

• Download the result PDF and take its printout for later.

NDA 1 Result 2025: What's next?

Both a written exam and an interview round (SSB test) comprise the UPSC NDA exam. The commission will create a merit list and shortlist of applicants for the SSB exam based on the written results. There were only objective-style questions on the written test papers. Both Hindi and English were used in the maths and general abilities test question sets.

The written test consisted of two 150-minute papers: the General Ability Test (600 marks) and Mathematics (300 marks). There are two stages to the SSB interview (intelligence and personality test), which is worth 900 marks. The stage 2 exam will only be open to individuals who pass the first level.