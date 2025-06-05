Home / Education / News / JNVST Class 6 admission 2026: Registration begins at navodaya.gov.in

JNVST Class 6 admission 2026: Registration begins at navodaya.gov.in

NVS has started the online registration process for JNVST Class 6 admissions 2026-27. All the eligible students can apply by July 29, 2025 at the official website

New Delhi
Jun 05 2025 | 5:34 PM IST
JNVST Class 6 admission 2026: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has opened registrations for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2026 for Class 6 admissions for the academic year 2026–27. 
 
Eligible students can apply online through the official websites, navodaya.gov.in or cbseitms.rcil.gov.in. The last date to apply for the JNVST Class 6 Admission 2026 is July 29, 2025.
 
Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) are co-educational, fully residential schools affiliated with the CBSE board. Managed by NVS under the Ministry of Education, these schools are aimed at identifying and nurturing talented children, especially from rural areas. JNVs offer free education from Class 6 to 12, including boarding and lodging.

JNVST 2026: Key dates

  • Application Deadline: July 29, 2025
  • Phase 1 Exam: December 13, 2025, at 11:30 AM
  • Phase 2 Exam: April 11, 2026, at 11:30 AM
  • Summer Session Results: By March 2026
  • Winter Session Results: By May 2026

JNVST Class 6 admission 2026: Eligibility criteria

To apply for Class 6 admission, students must meet the following conditions:
 
  • Date of Birth: Student must be born between May 1, 2014, and July 31, 2016.
  • Current Schooling: Student must be studying in Class 5 in the academic year 2025–26 in a recognised school.
  • District Rule: Student must apply to the JNV located in the same district where they reside.
  • First-Time Applicant: Student should not have appeared for JNVST previously.

Additional admission guidelines

  • Residence Proof: A valid residence certificate is required
  • Educational Background: Students must have studied and passed Classes 3, 4, and 5 from a government, government-aided, or recognised school
  • Rural Quota: 75 per cent of seats are reserved for rural students (those who studied Classes 3–5 in rural schools of the same district)
  • Open Merit Quota: The remaining 25 per cent of seats are open to all, including urban students

How to apply for JNVST Class 6 admission 2026?

Here are the simple steps to apply for JNVST Class 6 admission 2026:
  • Visit the official website, cbseitms.rcil.gov.in
  • On the home page, click on the Class 6 application link under “Important News”
  • Register with the required details.
  • Log in and fill out the application form.
  • Upload the necessary documents and submit the form.
  • Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

JNVST 2026 Exam pattern

  • Mental Ability: 40 questions, 50 marks (60 minutes)
  • Arithmetic: 20 questions, 25 marks (30 minutes)
  • Language: 20 questions, 25 marks (30 minutes)
  • Total: 80 questions, 100 marks
 
Admission is strictly merit-based, and JNVs follow the three-language (regional, Hindi and English) formula while fostering national integration. For further details and updates, visit navodaya.gov.in.

