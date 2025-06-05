JNVST Class 6 admission 2026: Registration begins at navodaya.gov.in

JNVST Class 6 admission 2026: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has opened registrations for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2026 for Class 6 admissions for the academic year 2026–27.

Eligible students can apply online through the official websites, navodaya.gov.in or cbseitms.rcil.gov.in. The last date to apply for the JNVST Class 6 Admission 2026 is July 29, 2025.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) are co-educational, fully residential schools affiliated with the CBSE board. Managed by NVS under the Ministry of Education, these schools are aimed at identifying and nurturing talented children, especially from rural areas. JNVs offer free education from Class 6 to 12, including boarding and lodging.

JNVST 2026: Key dates Application Deadline: July 29, 2025

Phase 1 Exam: December 13, 2025, at 11:30 AM

Phase 2 Exam: April 11, 2026, at 11:30 AM

Summer Session Results: By March 2026

Winter Session Results: By May 2026 JNVST Class 6 admission 2026: Eligibility criteria To apply for Class 6 admission, students must meet the following conditions: Date of Birth: Student must be born between May 1, 2014, and July 31, 2016.

Student must be born between May 1, 2014, and July 31, 2016. Current Schooling: Student must be studying in Class 5 in the academic year 2025–26 in a recognised school.

Student must be studying in Class 5 in the academic year 2025–26 in a recognised school. District Rule: Student must apply to the JNV located in the same district where they reside.

Student must apply to the JNV located in the same district where they reside. First-Time Applicant: Student should not have appeared for JNVST previously. Additional admission guidelines Residence Proof: A valid residence certificate is required

A valid residence certificate is required Educational Background: Students must have studied and passed Classes 3, 4, and 5 from a government, government-aided, or recognised school

Students must have studied and passed Classes 3, 4, and 5 from a government, government-aided, or recognised school Rural Quota: 75 per cent of seats are reserved for rural students (those who studied Classes 3–5 in rural schools of the same district)

75 per cent of seats are reserved for rural students (those who studied Classes 3–5 in rural schools of the same district) Open Merit Quota: The remaining 25 per cent of seats are open to all, including urban students How to apply for JNVST Class 6 admission 2026? Here are the simple steps to apply for JNVST Class 6 admission 2026: