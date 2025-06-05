JNVST Class 6 admission 2026: Registration begins at navodaya.gov.in

JNVST 2026: Key dates
- Application Deadline: July 29, 2025
- Phase 1 Exam: December 13, 2025, at 11:30 AM
- Phase 2 Exam: April 11, 2026, at 11:30 AM
- Summer Session Results: By March 2026
- Winter Session Results: By May 2026
JNVST Class 6 admission 2026: Eligibility criteria
- Date of Birth: Student must be born between May 1, 2014, and July 31, 2016.
- Current Schooling: Student must be studying in Class 5 in the academic year 2025–26 in a recognised school.
- District Rule: Student must apply to the JNV located in the same district where they reside.
- First-Time Applicant: Student should not have appeared for JNVST previously.
Additional admission guidelines
- Residence Proof: A valid residence certificate is required
- Educational Background: Students must have studied and passed Classes 3, 4, and 5 from a government, government-aided, or recognised school
- Rural Quota: 75 per cent of seats are reserved for rural students (those who studied Classes 3–5 in rural schools of the same district)
- Open Merit Quota: The remaining 25 per cent of seats are open to all, including urban students
How to apply for JNVST Class 6 admission 2026?
- Visit the official website, cbseitms.rcil.gov.in
- On the home page, click on the Class 6 application link under “Important News”
- Register with the required details.
- Log in and fill out the application form.
- Upload the necessary documents and submit the form.
- Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.
JNVST 2026 Exam pattern
- Mental Ability: 40 questions, 50 marks (60 minutes)
- Arithmetic: 20 questions, 25 marks (30 minutes)
- Language: 20 questions, 25 marks (30 minutes)
- Total: 80 questions, 100 marks
