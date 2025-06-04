Home / Education / News / Kerala SSLC Scrutiny results 2025 out at official website; know more

Kerala SSLC Scrutiny results 2025 out at official website; know more

Kerala SSLC Scrutiny Result 2025 announced. Students who applied for scrutiny can access their results on the official website by filling in their registration number and date of birth on the portal

Kerala SSLC Scrutiny results 2025
Kerala SSLC Scrutiny results 2025. Photo: Shutterstock
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 5:24 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Kerala SSLC Scrutiny results 2025: Today, June 4, the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination 2025 scrutiny results were released by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan. By entering their registration number and birthdate, students who applied for scrutiny can view their results on the official website at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.
 
The Kerala SSLC 2025 exam results were released on May 9 after they were conducted from March 3 to March 26. Students were given the chance to apply for scrutiny and reevaluation after the announcement. On May 30, the results of the revaluation were made public.

Kerala SSLC Scrutiny Result 2025 Out: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to the official website at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.
Step 2: Press on the ‘SSLC Scrutiny Result’ link available on the homepage.
Step 3: Fill in your registration number and date of birth.
Step 4: Your Kerala SSLC Scrutiny Result 2025 will be showcased on the screen.
Step 5: Check and download the marks memo PDF for later reference. 

Kerala SSLC Scrutiny Result 2025: Insights 

A total of 4,27,020 students registered for the SSLC 2025 exam this year, and 4,26,697 of them took the test. With 4,24,583 of these students passing, the overall pass percentage was 99.5%. Interestingly, 2,331 schools had a perfect score. 
 
With 4,115 students earning an A+ in every subject, Malappuram district has the most students with this distinction. The districts of Kollam (2,865), Vadakara (2,863), Thamarassery (2,727), and Thaliparamba (2,455) also have a high percentage of A+ scorers. 

Kerala SSLC scrutiny exam 2025: Overview 

From May 28 to June 5, 2025, the Kerala SSLC Save A Year (SAY) exams are being administered at 41 locations throughout the state. These tests are administered in two shifts i.e, from 1:45 pm to 3:30 pm in the afternoon and from 9:30 am to 11:45 am in the morning.
 
Students had to pay Rs 50 for each subject to participate in the scrutiny procedure. While it cost ₹200 each to receive a photocopy of the answer sheet, those who chose to re-evaluate had to pay Rs 400 for every subject.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CUET exam 2025 ends; CUET answer key and results likely to be out soon

CUSAT CAT results 2025 out today at results.cusat.ac.in; Check time

SSC GD Constable result 2025: How to check results once announced, and more

TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025: When and where to check results?

HBSE compartment exam 2025 date sheet released, check full schedule here

Topics :Kerala resultKerala SSLC resultsexam results

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 5:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story