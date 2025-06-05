JAC Class 12 Arts 2025 results announced: check complete toppers list here

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi, has announced the Class 12 Arts stream results for the 2025 intermediate board exams today at 2 PM. Students can access their results on the official website: jacresults.com by using their login credentials.

Jharkhand JAC board 12th Arts results 2025: Pass percentage This year, the JAC Board 12th Arts results 2025 reported a pass percentage of 96.62 per cent. Total students registered: 2,28,959

Total students appeared: 2,27,222

Total students passing: 2,17,273

Pass percentage: 95.62 per cent JAC board 12th Arts results 2025: Toppers' list Rank 1: Dev Tiwari (96.2 percent)

Rank 2: Prerna Kumari 94 (per cent)

How to check and download the JAC 12th results 2025? Here are the simple steps to check and download the JAC 12th Arts results 2025: Visit the official website, jacresults.com.

Click on the “JAC 12th Arts Result 2025” link.

Enter your login credentials on the login page.

Submit the details to view your result.

Students can download and print the results for future reference. JAC 12th Arts Grading System Marks Range Grade Remarks 80% and above A+ Excellent 60% – 80% A Very Good 45% – 60% B Good 33% – 45% C Average Below 33% D Marginal How to check and download results via SMS? Here are the simple steps to check and download JAC 12th Arts results via SMS:

Open the messaging application on your mobile. Type “RESULT JAC12 RollCode RollNumber” Send the message to 56263 How to download the JAC 12th Arts results 2025 through DigiLocker? Here are the simple steps to check and download the JAC 12th results 2025: Visit the DigiLocker website or download the application.

Log in with your existing credentials or create a new account.

Link your Aadhaar if not already done.

Go to the ‘Partner Documents’ section and select “JAC.”

Enter the required details and exam year.

Download your digital marksheet. JAC 12th Arts results 2025: Official website Here are the websites to access JAC 12th Arts results 2025: