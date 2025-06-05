JAC Class 12 Arts 2025 results announced: check complete toppers list here

Jharkhand JAC board 12th Arts results 2025: Pass percentage
- Total students registered: 2,28,959
- Total students appeared: 2,27,222
- Total students passing: 2,17,273
- Pass percentage: 95.62 per cent
JAC board 12th Arts results 2025: Toppers' list
- Rank 1: Dev Tiwari (96.2 percent)
- Rank 2: Prerna Kumari 94 (per cent)
How to check and download the JAC 12th results 2025?
- Visit the official website, jacresults.com.
- Click on the “JAC 12th Arts Result 2025” link.
- Enter your login credentials on the login page.
- Submit the details to view your result.
- Students can download and print the results for future reference.
JAC 12th Arts Grading System
|Marks Range
|Grade
|Remarks
|80% and above
|A+
|Excellent
|60% – 80%
|A
|Very Good
|45% – 60%
|B
|Good
|33% – 45%
|C
|Average
|Below 33%
|D
|Marginal
How to check and download results via SMS?
How to download the JAC 12th Arts results 2025 through DigiLocker?
- Visit the DigiLocker website or download the application.
- Log in with your existing credentials or create a new account.
- Link your Aadhaar if not already done.
- Go to the ‘Partner Documents’ section and select “JAC.”
- Enter the required details and exam year.
- Download your digital marksheet.
JAC 12th Arts results 2025: Official website
- jacresults.com
- jac.jharkhand.gov.in
- results.digilocker.gov.in
JAC 12th Arts results 2025: Details mentioned on scorecard
- Roll number and code
- Student’s name
- Stream (Arts/Science/Commerce)
- Parent’s names
- Theory and practical subject-wise marks
- School/College name
- Division and total marks
JAC Science and Commerce results 2025: Pass percentage
- Science Stream: 79.26%
- Commerce Stream: 91.92%
