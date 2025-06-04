SSC GD Constable result 2025: How to check results once announced, and more

The results of the 2025 GD Constable examination will shortly be made public by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) . Candidates can check their results on the official website after they are declared. However, there is no official confirmation yet about the result date.

The examination was conducted across several dates to accommodate the huge number of applicants. The recruitment campaign seeks 39,481 posts for candidates in Rifleman (GD) positions in the Assam Rifles, General Duty (GD) Constable positions in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and Secretariat Security Force (SSF) positions.

SSC GD Constable exam 2025: Insights

The SSC GD Constable exam is conducted across the country and is administered in a computer-based exam (CBE) format at various centres nationwide.

It took 60 minutes to complete the computer-based exam of 160 marks, which consisted of 80 questions for two marks each. The exam was conducted in 13 regional languages – Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu as well as Hindi and English.

The selection method for SSC GD Constable consists of three stages such as a written test, a Physical Efficiency Test (PET) / Physical Standard Test (PST), and a medical examination.

ALSO READ | CUSAT CAT results 2025 to be out today at results.cusat.ac.in; Check time The objection window ended on March 9, 2025, and the provisional answer key was made public on March 4. The Commission held the GD Constable written examination from February 4 to February 25, 2025.

SSC GD Constable Result 2025: How to check results online?

• Go to the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in

• Press on the ‘Results’ tab available on the homepage.

• Search for the link titled ‘GD Constable Result 2025’ and click on it.

• The result will be showcased as a PDF file and downloaded to your device.

• Open the PDF and click 'Ctrl + F' to search for your name or roll number.

SSC GD Constable Result 2025: Expected Cut-off

• UR (General): 145 – 155

• SC: 130 – 140

• ST: 120 – 130

• OBC: 135 – 145

• EWS: 138 – 148

• ESM (Ex-Servicemen): 60 – 70.

SSC GD Constable exam results 2025: Vacancies

• BSF: 15654 vacancies

• CISF: 7145 vacancies

• SSF: 35 vacancies

• NCB: 22 vacancies

• CRPF: 11541 vacancies

• SSB: 819 vacancies

• ITBP: 3017 vacancies

• AR: 1248 vacancies.