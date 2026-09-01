CA Intermediate September 2026: Exam from today; check guidelines

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will begin conducting the CA Intermediate September 2026 examinations today. All six papers are scheduled from September 1 to September 12, 2026, and will take place offline from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.
Registered candidates must bring a printed copy of their CA Inter admit card alongside an original, valid photo ID (such as an Aadhaar card, PAN card, voter ID, passport, or driver's license).
Carrying these documents is mandatory to avoid being denied entry to the examination hall.
CA Inter Exam Dates 2026
Group 1
· Paper 1 01-Sep-2026
· Paper 2 03-Sep-2026
· Paper 3 06-Sep-2026.
Group 2
· Paper 4 08-Sep-2026
· Paper 5 10-Sep-2026
· Paper 6 12-Sep-2026.
CA Intermediate 2026 exam day guidelines
· Go to the exam centre as per the reporting time mentioned on the admit card.
· Candidates can answer questions in Hindi only, if they have picked the same in their CA online form.
· Use of unfair means practices will not be taken.
· No book, notebook, or study material is permitted inside the exam centre.
· Electronic and metal items are not allowed inside the exam hall.
· Candidates should carry a blue/black ball point pen.
· Only battery-operated portable calculators are permitted.
· Scientific calculators are not permitted in the exam.